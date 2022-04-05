ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

April 4 Upper Salmon River Weekly Steelhead Fishing Report

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSteelhead angler effort on the upper Salmon River was concentrated near the Pahsimeroi River confluence and upstream of the East Fork in location code 19 during the past week. Angler effort in other areas of the river continued to decrease. Similarly, catch rates improved upstream of the East Fork and declined...

