Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud YMCA, District 742 Launching New Swimming Program

By Alex Svejkovsky
 1 day ago
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area Family YMCA and District 742 are partnering on a new program to help teach kids how to swim. The Safety Around Water program will teach kids fundamental water safety skills, such as swimming, floating on their backs, and finding safe places...

