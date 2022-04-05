15-year-old boy found dead in 2019 identified as victim of deadly hit-and-run

Dywimas Marquis Autman (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified a 15-year-old boy as the victim of a hit and run in Clayton County three years ago.

Police found the boy’s body on the side of a road in Riverdale in the early morning hours of March 4, 2019.

He had no identification on him but had two distinct tattoos: one on his left forearm of the word “Ace” and another at the base of his thumb and forefinger on his right hand with a group of letters.

The body was found with a phone, but police were unable to access its contents at the time.

For years, the boy was known only as John Riverdale Doe.

At some point, police asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to help crack the phone, and they were able to gain access to it.

In Feb. of 2022, the GBI identified the remains as Dywimas Marquis Autman through dental records.

Clayton County Police said Autman was from out of state and had been sent to live to live with his father in Clayton County. A missing person’s report was never filed.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the last time he saw his mother, he smiled and gave her a big hug.

“He told me he loved me,” his mother, Shandra Autman said. “And that was the last time I saw him.”

Clayton County police refused to bury Autman until he was identified. It’s unclear if there are funeral plans have been made for him now.

The Clayton County Police Department charged Jermara Little with hit and run, driving under the influence and first-degree vehicular homicide in 2019, shortly after the accident.

