Nine Finalists Selected for 2022 B.E.T.A. Challenge

babson.edu
 1 day ago

The nine finalists for Babson College’s 2022 B.E.T.A. Challenge have been selected following the semifinal competition March 30. The finalists—in alumni, graduate, and undergraduate tracks—will be vying for more than...

entrepreneurship.babson.edu

Portland Tribune

PCC names four finalists for president

The community will get the opportunity to meet the candidates between March 21 and 24. Portland Community College's presidential search effort has produced a pool of four finalists to replace the retiring President Mark Mitsui. Candidates under consideration are Adrien Bennings, Naydeen Gonzalez-De Jesus, Craig Herndon and Shouan Pan. They...
PORTLAND, OR
ZDNet

Cheap online computer sciences degrees: Finding the best

Universities are offering cheap online computer science degrees to help meet the growing demand for technology professionals. According to Code.org, computing jobs account for 67% of emerging STEM positions. Yet the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) reports that computer science degrees comprised only 4.4% of all bachelor's degrees in the 2018-19 school year.
COLLEGES
blavity.com

IPG Mediabrands And HBCU 20x20 Partner To Connect Students With Careers In Media

A brand-new initiative between IPG Mediabrands and HBCU 20×20 is gearing up to help students get into media-based careers. The partnership was announced yesterday, and it’s centered on building a “pipeline” between IPG Mediabrands and various HBCUs. It’ll officially kick off on April 20 with an initiative dubbed Media Immersion Day. Notably, the virtual event’s open to both current students and recent grads interested in media and marketing.
COLLEGES
#Babson College#Impact Gifting#Natur Athletics
Family Handyman

The Eleven Percent: Spotlight on Women in the Trades

This FH series introduces readers to a few of the women who make up 11 percent of the construction workforce in the U.S., sharing stories of their careers in the field. When Judaline Cassidy set her sights on a trade school education in her home country of Trinidad and Tobago, the not-quite-five-foot-tall young woman first had to convince the instructor she could hack it as a plumber.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

Business Schools That Trained Fortune 500 CEOs

These MBA programs have taught influential Fortune 500 executives about management and more. See the MBA programs of Fortune 500 CEOs. An MBA degree is a popular steppingstone to a lucrative job as a business executive. So it probably comes as no surprise that ambitious people often apply to a graduate business school with the hope that, if they are admitted to an MBA program, they can make progress faster in their career. If you're an MBA applicant looking for inspiration, you may find it in the stories of Fortune 500 CEOs with MBA degrees. Read on to discover the different business schools that enrolled some of the future Fortune 500 leaders, listed here in alphabetical order by surname.
EDUCATION

