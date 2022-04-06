ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston Park, NY

Molloy College holds fundraiser concert for Ukraine

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Broadway came to Long Island as Molloy College hosted a concert for Ukraine.

The idea for the event started with a trained musician and Williston Park dentist.

Dr. Louis Pannullo says he desperately wanted to do something for Ukraine when he saw the devastation there.

"I am overwhelmed and I could start crying on camera, but I'm not going to," Pannullo says. "But it's beyond belief their support for this cause."

He asked some of his patients who happened to be in Broadway shows like "Phantom of the Opera" and "The Lion King," if they would help.

The fundraiser featured those Broadway cast members, as well as Billy Joel's saxophonist and a group of world-renowned pianists. They performed opera, Broadway hits and Billy Joel classics.

Derrick David, of Amityville, plays Mufasa in "The Lion King." He performed during the benefit.

"It's a great opportunity for us to be here in my home turf on Long Island and bring Broadway here and allow people to open their pockets and give to a cause that will help the Ukrainian people," Davis says.

Molloy College's theater students also had the opportunity to perform with some of Broadway's actors.

Molly College artistic director Angelo Fraboni says they are "thrilled" to help those in need.

Concert ticket prices started at $50.

All proceeds from this event are going to Catholic Relief Services of Ukraine. More than $20,000 was raised as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

"If that helps put a smile on a child's face for a family, or to help bring a family together then that certainly makes my heart feel good," says concert attendee Lori Heiman.

Donations are still being accepted.

