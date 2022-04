This article originally appeared on AllProDad.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. When I was a financial advisor I had to meet with a lot of people in their homes. The walk from my car to the front door was nerve-racking. I never knew what to expect. Talking to another, far more successful, advisor changed how I viewed that initial meeting. He said he loved that first meeting. He viewed getting to know people like opening a gift. His enlightening perspective was a foundational shift for me. It’s how I approach every relationship, especially the ones closest to me. Is this how you view family communication?

