(BPT) - The number of baby boomers, a demographic with 52 million people who are 65 and older, is projected to double by 2060. Many from this group will want to stay in their homes. In fact, a recent AARP study from November 2021 finds that 77% of older adults want to remain in their homes for the long term. That’s where caregivers come in. They can help seniors gain independence, not lose it. This article busts some myths about caregivers that may be keeping some people from a rewarding profession.

HEALTH ・ 15 DAYS AGO