Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in all regions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate through markets. State producer Saudi Aramco increased its Arab Light crude for next month’s shipments to Asia to $9.35 a barrel above the benchmark it uses. That’s a jump of $4.40 a barrel from April, when the key grade was already at a record. The energy company had been expected to raise pricing by $5, according to a survey of traders and refiners.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO