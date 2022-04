As the Government is set to unveil a new energy strategy in response to soaring prices and a push to reduce reliance on Russian oil and gas, what are the options for the UK to secure supplies and bring down bills?– North Sea resourcesThere is still oil and gas under the sea off the UK’s coast, but the levels have been dwindling and what is left is increasingly difficult to get out.There are about 4.4 billion barrels of oil and oil-equivalent that has been proven under UK waters, according to the North Sea Transition Authority, and there could be more...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 HOURS AGO