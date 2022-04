Vancouver Opera announced its new education program, “Opera 101” which will begin via Zoom on May 3. The company has designed a five-session course specifically for adults to gain an understanding of the basics of opera music and singers, the industry, production, and historical and current context. The class will be led by soprano Eve Daniell and feature special guests including Leslie Dala, the Associate Conductor at Vancouver Opera.

