Waite Park, MN

Country Music Artist Kip Moore To Play in Waite Park

By Alex Svejkovsky
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 1 day ago
WAITE PARK -- Country music star Kip Moore is coming to The Ledge Amphitheater this summer. Moore will make a tour stop in Waite Park on...

ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

