Good Friday prayer vigil at United Methodist Church of Geneva

The City of Deltona will host an interfaith prayer vigil for the Nation of Ukraine on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7 p.m. Vice Mayor Maritza Avila-Vazquez is organizing this event that will take place in the courtyard of Deltona City Hall located at 2345 Providence Boulevard.

DELTONA, FL ・ 24 DAYS AGO