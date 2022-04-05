ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IL

Good Friday prayer vigil at United Methodist Church of Geneva

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 4 days ago

United Methodist Church of Geneva will be host to a Good Friday prayer vigil from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 15 in the church...

The Voice

Aurora Lutherans breakfast April 10

Faith Lutheran Church, 3000 Liberty Street in Aurora, will hold a pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Palm Sunday, April 10. The public is invited. Parking is free. The menu will includes all-you-can-eat pancakes with bacon, sausage and eggs. Proceeds will benefit Faith ministries. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. With purchase of tickets, friends are invited to eat free of charge.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

