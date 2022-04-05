ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisle, IL

Roarin' 5K

 4 days ago

Lisle Home and School Organization Council will hold its second annual “Roarin’ 5K+,” a virtual 3.2-mile fun...

The Voice

School Spring break: Students helpful

Aurora University students spent their Spring break serving others in Kentucky and Ohio. Sponsored by Aurora University’s Wackerlin Center for Faith and Action, 12 students and four faculty-staff members volunteered for service trips March 7-11. Rev. Mark Woolfington, University chaplain and Mitchell Lave, visiting assistant professor of parks and...
AURORA, IL
KCBD

UMC to host 2022 Undy Run/Walk 5k

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - University Medical Center will host an underwear-themed, family-friendly Run/Walk 5k at Mae Simmons Park on March 26, 2022. The race starts at 9 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear underwear-themed outfits and have fun. Registration is $25. The Lubbock Undy Run/Walk was created by the Colorectal...
LUBBOCK, TX
KFOX 14

Burlington store gifts $5K to Sunrise Mountain Elementary

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunrise Mountain Elementary received a $5,000 grant for classroom supplies from Burlington Stores through its partnership with the national non-profit organization, AdoptAClassroom.org. Representatives from the new Burlington Store, located at 9484 Dyer, will present the check to principal Terry Montes during its ribbon-cutting opening...
EL PASO, TX
WJHL

Runners hit the pavement for annual Joggin’ for the Noggin 5K

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The annual Joggin’ for the Noggin 5K took place in Limestone Saturday morning. The walk and run benefit the Crumley House, a non-profit rehabilitation center that provides services to people who have experienced a brain injury. It’s a well-known event in the area that benefits the volunteer organization. “This facility runs […]
LIMESTONE, TN
News Channel 34

Binghamton Dollars for Scholars to hold 5K

BINGHAMTON, NY – Get your heart pumping for a good cause! Binghamton Dollars for Scholars is a volunteer organization that helps Binghamton High School seniors continue their education. Students are chosen to receive a scholarship based on grades, community service, extracurricular activities, financial need and special circumstances. On Saturday, May 7, the organization will hold […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
Empty Bowls

Events Food FundraiserEmpty BowlsEventsFundraiserWaubonsee Community College. Waubonsee Community College will be host to an Empty Bowls fundraiser to fight hunger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. The public is invited. The event will be held in the Student Center lobby on the campus at Route 47 and Waubonsee Drive in Sugar Grove. Proceeds...
SUGAR GROVE, IL
Poetry contest, Escape Room, mini-golf, at Yorkville Library

The Yorkville Public Library Youth Service Department will have many events in April. All events will take place at the Library, 902 Game Farm Road, unless otherwise noted. For more information, or to register, call 630-553-4354 or visit www.yorkville.lib.il.us. • Poetry contest, all ages. The Yorkville Library will be host...
YORKVILLE, IL
Aurora Lutherans breakfast April 10

Faith Lutheran Church, 3000 Liberty Street in Aurora, will hold a pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Palm Sunday, April 10. The public is invited. Parking is free. The menu will includes all-you-can-eat pancakes with bacon, sausage and eggs. Proceeds will benefit Faith ministries. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. With purchase of tickets, friends are invited to eat free of charge.
AURORA, IL
Bunny

Celebrating its 100th anniversary year, Aurora Noon Lions Club will hold its annual “Breakfast with the Bunny” egg hunt and pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Luigi’s Pizza, 732 Prairie Street in Aurora. The public is invited. For the first time, the event will...
AURORA, IL
Breakfast with Bunny adds egg hunt

Celebrating its 100th anniversary year, Aurora Noon Lions Club will hold its annual “Breakfast with the Bunny” egg hunt and pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Luigi’s Pizza, 732 Prairie Street in Aurora. The public is invited. For the first time,...
AURORA, IL
Empty Bowls fundraiser at Waubonsee

Waubonsee Community College will be host to an Empty Bowls fundraiser to fight hunger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. The public is invited. The event will be held in the Student Center lobby on the campus at Route 47 and Waubonsee Drive in Sugar Grove. Proceeds will be a benefit for a food pantry and Waubonsee’s campus-based mobile pantry.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
Aurora, IL
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

