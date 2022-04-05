ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

ity of Light Church

The Voice
The Voice
 4 days ago

An Easter egg hunt will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, Hill Elementary School, 724...

The Voice

Aurora Lutherans breakfast April 10

Faith Lutheran Church, 3000 Liberty Street in Aurora, will hold a pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Palm Sunday, April 10. The public is invited. Parking is free. The menu will includes all-you-can-eat pancakes with bacon, sausage and eggs. Proceeds will benefit Faith ministries. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. With purchase of tickets, friends are invited to eat free of charge.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

New Latino businesses cut ribbons; dreams come true

Dreams came true for two millennial Latinos when they cut the ribbons for their new businesses in Aurora. Edwin Arroyo was brought to tears when he spoke during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for his new barbershop on Aurora’s West Side. The Zero Barbershop, 620 West Park Avenue, is a hard-earned...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Our Lady of Good Counsel

Events FoodOur Lady of Good CounselPancake breakfast. Our Lady of Good Counsel parish Knights of Columbus Council breakfast in Aurora April 10. Aurora’s Our Lady of Good Counsel (OLGC) parish Knights of Columbus Council No. 14929 will hold a benefit pancake breakfast and quesadilla lunch Palm Sunday, April 10. The public is invited. Parking is free. The location is Pope St. John Paul II Academy South Campus, 701 Talma Street in Aurora....
AURORA, IL
Aurora, IL
Aurora, IL
The Voice

Easter Egg Hunt at Unity in Batavia

Unity of Fox Valley in Batavia, 230 Webster Street, will hold an Egg Hunt Easter Sunday, at 11:15 a.m. in the Church parking lot. The fun family event requires registration by April 10 through marynowroozi@comcast.net. The event will follow 10 a.m. Service and Sunday School. —Mary Nowroozi.
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

Air Classics Museum of Aviation in Sugar Grove

EventsAir Classics Museum of AviationAir Classics Museum of Aviation in Sugar Grove. The Air Classics Museum of Aviation in Sugar Grove will open its doors for the season Saturday April 2. The Museum is one mile west of the Aurora Airport entrance at 44W546 W U.S. Route 30. The Museum will be open Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Admission...
SUGAR GROVE, IL
WVNews

A bright light

I’ve had Shirley Westfall on my mind. When I read her obituary in the newspaper, a stream of kindergarten memories played in my head. You see, Miss Westfall and Mrs. Thelma Nutter (Cookie Cutter Peanut Butter …) led my three children through kindergarten. And what a team they were.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
The Voice

Empty Bowls

Events Food FundraiserEmpty BowlsEventsFundraiserWaubonsee Community College. Waubonsee Community College will be host to an Empty Bowls fundraiser to fight hunger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. The public is invited. The event will be held in the Student Center lobby on the campus at Route 47 and Waubonsee Drive in Sugar Grove. Proceeds...
SUGAR GROVE, IL
The Voice

Daili Lama

Carousel InternationalAurora Christian High SchoolChristian ChavezDaili Lama. The official PeaceJam Foundation has a simple but action-oriented vision: To Make Peace a Verb. Built on the belief that young people are the key to organizing actionable, measurable, change for the better, PeaceJam is inspired by the youth around the world who manifest that passion for peace as a...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Breakfast with Bunny adds egg hunt

Celebrating its 100th anniversary year, Aurora Noon Lions Club will hold its annual “Breakfast with the Bunny” egg hunt and pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Luigi’s Pizza, 732 Prairie Street in Aurora. The public is invited. For the first time,...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Breakfast fundraiser at Wesley United Methodist Church in Aurora

A breakfast fundraiser and Easter party will be held Saturday, April 9, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May Street in Aurora. The public is invited. Parking is free. Events open with an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The menu features pancakes, waffles, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and fruit with juice, coffee, and tea. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children and $25 for a family.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Passover

Pesach celebrates the birth of the Jewish Nation! Passover is celebrated by Jews every year, commemorating the anniversary of the miraculous Exodus from Egyptian slavery, as told in the Bible. On the first two nights of Passover traditional Seders are held, Chabad of Naperville’s community seder is at 7 p.m....
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

Holy Week Services listed

The United Methodist Church of Plano will have several services during Holy Week as follows:. • Sunday, April 10, Palm Sunday, 10 a.m. worship service;. • Sunday, April 10, Sunday School for preschool through seventh grade at 9 a.m.;. • Thursday, April 14, Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m worship service;. •...
PLANO, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Christkindlemarket in Aurora

German American Events, LLC is thrilled to announce that the Christkindlmarket will return to the western suburbs!. Aurora mayor Richard C. Irvin mentioned in the State of the City address “Moving Aurora Forward: The Facts. The Future,” the market will have its 2022 season debut at RiverEdge Park, in downtown Aurora.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

March 28, 2022

Fermilab site reopens to the public, welcomes visitors. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory is pleased to invite the public back to the Batavia, Ill., site. With the arrival of Spring, the lab grounds are open to the public for outdoor activities, such as biking, hiking, running and viewing the bison herd. There will be...
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

Aurora’s Christian Chavez talks with Daili Lama

The official PeaceJam Foundation has a simple but action-oriented vision: To Make Peace a Verb. Built on the belief that young people are the key to organizing actionable, measurable, change for the better, PeaceJam is inspired by the youth around the world who manifest that passion for peace as a verb in their own backyards. The organization provides a springboard for these students and young people to reach their full potential and discover how to continue on this path to long-term, positive change.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Poetry tour theme rebirth

In celebration of National Poetry Month, Aurora Downtown will feature a dozen poems in downtown storefronts throughout this month.. Poet Laureate and Aurora Downtown board member Karen Christensen put out a call to local poets for poetry with the theme rebirth. Christensen selected a dozen poems by the following local...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

