Plano, IL

Holy Week Services listed

By admin
 4 days ago

The United Methodist Church of Plano will have several services during Holy Week as follows:. • Sunday, April 10,...

Easter week services begin April 14 at Holy Spirit Anglican

Holy Spirit Anglican Church will celebrate the accomplishments of Jesus Christ through his passion, death and resurrection during its Easter season services. A Maundy Thursday service commemorating the first Lord’s Supper will begin at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 14. A Good Friday service focusing on the Seven Last Words of Jesus will start at 7 p.m., Friday, April 15. The Feast of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 9 a.m., Easter Sunday, April 17.
Breakfast fundraiser at Wesley United Methodist Church in Aurora

A breakfast fundraiser and Easter party will be held Saturday, April 9, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May Street in Aurora. The public is invited. Parking is free. Events open with an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The menu features pancakes, waffles, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and fruit with juice, coffee, and tea. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children and $25 for a family.
Daili Lama

The official PeaceJam Foundation has a simple but action-oriented vision: To Make Peace a Verb. Built on the belief that young people are the key to organizing actionable, measurable, change for the better, PeaceJam is inspired by the youth around the world who manifest that passion for peace as a...
AURORA, IL
Breakfast with Bunny adds egg hunt

Celebrating its 100th anniversary year, Aurora Noon Lions Club will hold its annual “Breakfast with the Bunny” egg hunt and pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Luigi’s Pizza, 732 Prairie Street in Aurora. The public is invited. For the first time,...
AURORA, IL
Air Classics Museum of Aviation in Sugar Grove

The Air Classics Museum of Aviation in Sugar Grove will open its doors for the season Saturday April 2. The Museum is one mile west of the Aurora Airport entrance at 44W546 W U.S. Route 30. The Museum will be open Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Admission...
SUGAR GROVE, IL
Easter Egg Hunt at Unity in Batavia

Unity of Fox Valley in Batavia, 230 Webster Street, will hold an Egg Hunt Easter Sunday, at 11:15 a.m. in the Church parking lot. The fun family event requires registration by April 10 through marynowroozi@comcast.net. The event will follow 10 a.m. Service and Sunday School. —Mary Nowroozi.
BATAVIA, IL
Aurora’s Christian Chavez talks with Daili Lama

The official PeaceJam Foundation has a simple but action-oriented vision: To Make Peace a Verb. Built on the belief that young people are the key to organizing actionable, measurable, change for the better, PeaceJam is inspired by the youth around the world who manifest that passion for peace as a verb in their own backyards. The organization provides a springboard for these students and young people to reach their full potential and discover how to continue on this path to long-term, positive change.
AURORA, IL
Empty Bowls

Waubonsee Community College will be host to an Empty Bowls fundraiser to fight hunger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. The public is invited. The event will be held in the Student Center lobby on the campus at Route 47 and Waubonsee Drive in Sugar Grove. Proceeds...
SUGAR GROVE, IL
Ramadan

Here are signs of the seasons: Ramadan Begins, April 1 Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year in Islamic culture. Muslims observe the month of Ramadan, to mark that Allah, or God, gave the first chapters of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad in 610, according to the...
RELIGION
Jewish Passover celebrates exodus from Egypt

Pesach celebrates the birth of the Jewish Nation! Passover is celebrated by Jews every year, commemorating the anniversary of the miraculous Exodus from Egyptian slavery, as told in the Bible. On the first two nights of Passover traditional Seders are held, Chabad of Naperville’s community seder is at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Aurora Noon Lions Club will hold free vision screening at Breakfast

Celebrating its 100th anniversary year, Aurora Noon Lions Club will add free vision screening to its annual “Breakfast with the Bunny” fundraiser Saturday, April 16. The all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Luigi’s Pizza, and Fun Center, 732 Prairie Street in Aurora. The public is invited. Parking is free.
AURORA, IL
Empty Bowls fundraiser at Waubonsee

Waubonsee Community College will be host to an Empty Bowls fundraiser to fight hunger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. The public is invited. The event will be held in the Student Center lobby on the campus at Route 47 and Waubonsee Drive in Sugar Grove. Proceeds will be a benefit for a food pantry and Waubonsee’s campus-based mobile pantry.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 9

An Easter egg hunt will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, Hill Elementary School, 724 Pennsylvania Avenue in Aurora. City of Light Church, which meets at the school, will be the host. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Rain date is Sunday, April 10, at...
AURORA, IL
Aurora, IL
