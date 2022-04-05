Holy Week Services listed

The official PeaceJam Foundation has a simple but action-oriented vision: To Make Peace a Verb. Built on the belief that young people are the key to organizing actionable, measurable, change for the better, PeaceJam is inspired by the youth around the world who manifest that passion for peace as a verb in their own backyards. The organization provides a springboard for these students and young people to reach their full potential and discover how to continue on this path to long-term, positive change.

AURORA, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO