ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Breakfast fundraiser at Wesley United Methodist Church in Aurora

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 4 days ago

A breakfast fundraiser and Easter party will be held Saturday, April 9, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May Street in Aurora. The public is...

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Asbury Church formally separates from United Methodist denomination

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Asbury United Methodist Church in Tulsa announced earlier this month that it plans to leave the United Methodist Church effective immediately. Congregation officials say it's one of the largest Methodist churches in the country with nearly 7,000 members. According to a news release, Senior Pastor...
TULSA, OK
The Voice

Aurora Lutherans breakfast April 10

Faith Lutheran Church, 3000 Liberty Street in Aurora, will hold a pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Palm Sunday, April 10. The public is invited. Parking is free. The menu will includes all-you-can-eat pancakes with bacon, sausage and eggs. Proceeds will benefit Faith ministries. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. With purchase of tickets, friends are invited to eat free of charge.
AURORA, IL
JC Post

United Way will sponsor a Potato Bar fundraiser

There will be a St. Paddy's Day Potato Bar fundraiser sponsored by Junction City - Geary County United Way on Thursday at the Episcopal Church, 4th and Adams. There will be baked potatoes, toppings and bottled water. The cost will be $6 and you can obtain your food by delivery or drive-through.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
City
Aurora, IL
95.3 MNC

Northridge fundraising breakfast returns Mar. 26

It’s been on hiatus for two years, but the biggest annual fundraiser of the Northridge Band returns on Saturday, March 26. All of the schools’ bands will perform at the Breakfast Fundraiser, which includes an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast at the school. It starts at 7:30 a.m....
CASS COUNTY, MI
The Voice

Breakfast with Bunny adds egg hunt

Celebrating its 100th anniversary year, Aurora Noon Lions Club will hold its annual “Breakfast with the Bunny” egg hunt and pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Luigi’s Pizza, 732 Prairie Street in Aurora. The public is invited. For the first time,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast#Easter#N May Street#Wesley Preschool#Wesleyumcaurora Org
The Voice

Our Lady of Good Counsel

Events FoodOur Lady of Good CounselPancake breakfast. Our Lady of Good Counsel parish Knights of Columbus Council breakfast in Aurora April 10. Aurora’s Our Lady of Good Counsel (OLGC) parish Knights of Columbus Council No. 14929 will hold a benefit pancake breakfast and quesadilla lunch Palm Sunday, April 10. The public is invited. Parking is free. The location is Pope St. John Paul II Academy South Campus, 701 Talma Street in Aurora....
AURORA, IL
Daily Herald

Gary United Methodist Church in Wheaton donates thousands to charity

Gary United Methodist Church in Wheaton collected and dispersed more than $70,000 to global, national and local missions in 2021. The People's Resource Center, Feed My Starving Children, Habitat for Humanity, Heifer Project International, ESSE, Christmas Sharing, Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans, CROP Walk, Outreach Ministries, Bridge Communities and DuPage PADS are some of the many missions that received support last year.
WHEATON, IL
KMPH.com

Breakfast lovers unite for a Clovis food truck event

CLOVIS, Calif. (Fox26) — Breakfast for dinner was the theme that brought people together that filled Clovis Street Fair on Friday. Food trucks lined up near the 600 block of Park Creek Drive for the event that started at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. A part of...
CLOVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WTOV 9

Salvation Army holds appreciation breakfast for fundraisers

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Salvation Army held an appreciation breakfast on Friday. Those who helped in fundraising filled the Wheeling Country Club to receive thanks and awards for their service. "One, we have been locked up in our homes, so this was a great opportunity to get back together...
WHEELING, WV
The Voice

Empty Bowls

Events Food FundraiserEmpty BowlsEventsFundraiserWaubonsee Community College. Waubonsee Community College will be host to an Empty Bowls fundraiser to fight hunger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. The public is invited. The event will be held in the Student Center lobby on the campus at Route 47 and Waubonsee Drive in Sugar Grove. Proceeds...
SUGAR GROVE, IL
Washington Post

Dumbarton United Methodist Church celebrates 250th anniversary

A previous version of this article spelled mistakenly spelled Shirley Timashev’s name as Shirley Timasher, and said the church began in a copper shop. It began in a cooper shop. This version has been corrected. As the Rev. Rachel Cornwell stood in front of the lectern to address Dumbarton...
RELIGION
WHSV

Slavic Christian Church of Harrisonburg holds fundraiser for Ukraine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cars were lined up for miles down Erickson Ave. in Harrisonburg Sunday afternoon as they waited to get their lunch and baked goods. “To see so many people, you know, they say miles, miles down the road, and it’s really awesome that so much people showed up,” Max Moroz, with Slavic Christian Church said.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Shropshire Star

All Stretton plans big breakfast fundraiser for Ukraine

A tasty fundraiser is being planned in All Stretton for Ukraine on April 3. All Stretton Village Hall is the place to be from 9am to 12 noon on Sunday, April 3 for a Big Breakfast fundraiser. Organiser Sara Perry said: "I can't even imagine what those people are going...
CHARITIES
The Voice

Easter Egg Hunt at Unity in Batavia

Unity of Fox Valley in Batavia, 230 Webster Street, will hold an Egg Hunt Easter Sunday, at 11:15 a.m. in the Church parking lot. The fun family event requires registration by April 10 through marynowroozi@comcast.net. The event will follow 10 a.m. Service and Sunday School. —Mary Nowroozi.
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy