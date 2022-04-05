ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Grove, IL

Empty Bowls

The Voice
The Voice
 4 days ago

Events Food FundraiserEmpty BowlsEventsFundraiserWaubonsee Community College. Waubonsee Community College will be host to an Empty Bowls fundraiser to...

thevoice.us

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

North Hills ceramicist puts the 'bowls' in Food Bank's Empty Bowls fundraiser

As the ceramics teacher at North Hills High School, Keith Herchenroether had an open door policy. It started at 5:30 a.m. He arrived at that early hour to complete aspects of his work that were impossible to do while teaching such a hands-on art form and invited students to join him, if they wanted extra practice. Every day for a few years in the early 1990s, he had at least one student who arrived when he did: Megan Bonistalli.
NORTH HILLS, PA
Lima News

Empty Bowls Mercer County Dinner & Auction scheduled

CELINA — On Saturday, April 2, Our Home Family Resource Center will be serving up a good time at the fifth annual Empty Bowls Mercer County Dinner & Auction. The event will be held at the American Legion Post 210, 2510 state Route 703, Celina. Doors open at 5:30 pm, dinner begins at 6:30 pm. Tickets are now available.
CELINA, OH
Local
Illinois Society
City
Sugar Grove, IL
The Voice

School Spring break: Students helpful

Aurora University students spent their Spring break serving others in Kentucky and Ohio. Sponsored by Aurora University’s Wackerlin Center for Faith and Action, 12 students and four faculty-staff members volunteered for service trips March 7-11. Rev. Mark Woolfington, University chaplain and Mitchell Lave, visiting assistant professor of parks and...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Lutherans breakfast April 10

Faith Lutheran Church, 3000 Liberty Street in Aurora, will hold a pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Palm Sunday, April 10. The public is invited. Parking is free. The menu will includes all-you-can-eat pancakes with bacon, sausage and eggs. Proceeds will benefit Faith ministries. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. With purchase of tickets, friends are invited to eat free of charge.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Nicor Gas makes additional donation

Nicor Gas is making an additional $1 million available to The Salvation Army’s Shield of Caring program to help assist customers in need who may be struggling in the wake of rising energy prices and inflation that have been further strained by global conflicts. In October 2021, Nicor Gas...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Air Classics Museum of Aviation in Sugar Grove

EventsAir Classics Museum of AviationAir Classics Museum of Aviation in Sugar Grove. The Air Classics Museum of Aviation in Sugar Grove will open its doors for the season Saturday April 2. The Museum is one mile west of the Aurora Airport entrance at 44W546 W U.S. Route 30. The Museum will be open Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Admission...
SUGAR GROVE, IL
#Empty Bowls
The Voice

Alcohol

During April, National Alcohol Awareness Month, Recovery Centers of America (RCA) in St. Charles and in South Elgin seek to raise awareness that one of the country’s biggest health issue and third-leading preventable cause of death is alcoholism, known as alcohol use disorder. “Alcohol is ubiquitous in our society, so...
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
The Voice

Bunny

Celebrating its 100th anniversary year, Aurora Noon Lions Club will hold its annual “Breakfast with the Bunny” egg hunt and pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Luigi’s Pizza, 732 Prairie Street in Aurora. The public is invited. For the first time, the event will...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

March 28, 2022

Fermilab site reopens to the public, welcomes visitors. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory is pleased to invite the public back to the Batavia, Ill., site. With the arrival of Spring, the lab grounds are open to the public for outdoor activities, such as biking, hiking, running and viewing the bison herd. There will be...
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

Passover

Pesach celebrates the birth of the Jewish Nation! Passover is celebrated by Jews every year, commemorating the anniversary of the miraculous Exodus from Egyptian slavery, as told in the Bible. On the first two nights of Passover traditional Seders are held, Chabad of Naperville’s community seder is at 7 p.m....
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

Lead

By Emily Steele In backyards and community gardens across Chicago, growers tend fruit and vegetable crops as diverse as the City they live in. Most have one thing in common: Lead lurking in the soil. Legacy lead, leftover from paint, gasoline, and other sources, lingers in the environment. Lead poisoning...
CHICAGO, IL
The Voice

Daili Lama

Carousel InternationalAurora Christian High SchoolChristian ChavezDaili Lama. The official PeaceJam Foundation has a simple but action-oriented vision: To Make Peace a Verb. Built on the belief that young people are the key to organizing actionable, measurable, change for the better, PeaceJam is inspired by the youth around the world who manifest that passion for peace as a...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Our Lady of Good Counsel

Events FoodOur Lady of Good CounselPancake breakfast. Our Lady of Good Counsel parish Knights of Columbus Council breakfast in Aurora April 10. Aurora’s Our Lady of Good Counsel (OLGC) parish Knights of Columbus Council No. 14929 will hold a benefit pancake breakfast and quesadilla lunch Palm Sunday, April 10. The public is invited. Parking is free. The location is Pope St. John Paul II Academy South Campus, 701 Talma Street in Aurora....
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora’s Christian Chavez talks with Daili Lama

The official PeaceJam Foundation has a simple but action-oriented vision: To Make Peace a Verb. Built on the belief that young people are the key to organizing actionable, measurable, change for the better, PeaceJam is inspired by the youth around the world who manifest that passion for peace as a verb in their own backyards. The organization provides a springboard for these students and young people to reach their full potential and discover how to continue on this path to long-term, positive change.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Noon Lions Club will hold free vision screening at Breakfast

Celebrating its 100th anniversary year, Aurora Noon Lions Club will add free vision screening to its annual “Breakfast with the Bunny” fundraiser Saturday, April 16. The all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Luigi’s Pizza, and Fun Center, 732 Prairie Street in Aurora. The public is invited. Parking is free.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

National Library Week, April 3-9, theme: Community connection

First observed in 1958, National Library Week is sponsored by the American Library Association and celebrated by libraries across the country each April. This year, it comes at a wonderfully-exciting time for the Aurora Public Library District (APLD). We are planning our new Bookmobile, renovating and reimagining our branches, and choosing a new library card design!
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Roarin’ 5K+ for Lisle graduates

Lisle Home and School Organization Council will hold its second annual “Roarin’ 5K+,” a virtual 3.2-mile fun run and walk, to assist scholarship funds for senior students who are graduating from Lisle High School. The event opened March 27 and will run through Saturday, April 9. Jen...
LISLE, IL
The Voice

The Voice

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

