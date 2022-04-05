Empty Bowls

As the ceramics teacher at North Hills High School, Keith Herchenroether had an open door policy. It started at 5:30 a.m. He arrived at that early hour to complete aspects of his work that were impossible to do while teaching such a hands-on art form and invited students to join him, if they wanted extra practice. Every day for a few years in the early 1990s, he had at least one student who arrived when he did: Megan Bonistalli.

NORTH HILLS, PA ・ 24 DAYS AGO