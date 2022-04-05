Empty Bowls fundraiser at Waubonsee
Waubonsee Community College will be host to an Empty Bowls fundraiser to fight hunger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. The public is invited. The event will be...thevoice.us
Waubonsee Community College will be host to an Empty Bowls fundraiser to fight hunger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. The public is invited. The event will be...thevoice.us
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1