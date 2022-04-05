Roarin’ 5K+ for Lisle graduates

Considered by many to be the greatest band of all time, The Beatles have left an indelible mark on music and culture. Though they disbanded more than 50 years ago, references to the Band and its members are still found in current movies, television, and fashion. For those fans who can’t get enough, the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) will be host to an in-person program on the evening of Tuesday, April 12 at the Eola Road Branch in Aurora, entitled The Beatles: Their History in One Hour.

AURORA, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO