Lisle, IL

Roarin’ 5K+ for Lisle graduates

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 4 days ago

Lisle Home and School Organization Council will hold its second annual “Roarin’ 5K+,” a virtual 3.2-mile fun run and walk, to assist scholarship funds for senior students who...

The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

