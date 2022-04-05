Grizzlies vs. Jazz: Lineups, injury reports, odds, TV info for Tuesday

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Utah Jazz host the Memphis Grizzlies, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Jazz have lost six of their last seven games. Utah lost to the Golden State Warriors its last time out despite leading by 16 points midway through the fourth quarter. It was the 15th time this season, the Jazz have blown a double-digit lead.

However, Utah can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a loss by Minnesota.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies arrive on the opposite end of the spectrum after winning their last seven straight. They have continued to succeed without Ja Morant, who is resting due to a sore knee. Memphis (55-23) needs two more wins to set the single-season franchise record.

How to Watch

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

Date: Tuesday, April 5

Tuesday, April 5 Time: 9 p.m. EDT

9 p.m. EDT TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Jazz -5.5

Money line: Grizzlies +180, Jazz -230

Over-under: 223.5

Grizzlies at Jazz Injury Report

Memphis: Dillon Brooks (hip) is questionable. Ja Morant (knee), Tyrell Terry (foot) and Killian Tillie (knee) are out.

Utah: Trent Forrest (concussion) is questionable to play while Udoka Azubuike (ankle) is out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Memphis Grizzlies:

F Ziaire Williams

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Steven Adams

G Desmond Bane

G Tyus Jones

Utah Jazz: