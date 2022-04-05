ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jeopardy! fans go wild over Mayim Bialik’s dramatic makeover & ‘fabulous’ new hair as she returns to hosting duties

By Rachael Ellenbogen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

JEOPARDY! fans praised Mayim Bialik's “fabulous” makeover after she recently returned to host the show with a dramatic new look.

Viewers remain split on who they want as the permanent host of the program – Mayim or Ken Jennings – but many at least agreed on how much they like the actress’ fresh style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSJUb_0f03Xhsv00
Mayim Bialik returned to host Jeopardy last week with a new look Credit: Sony
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LQNjD_0f03Xhsv00
The Big Bang Theory alum often wore her hair curly and wore darker clothing Credit: Reuters

Mayim in outfits featuring mainly darker colors, like navy and green, fans were excited to see one of her latest ensembles.

Last week, though, the Big Bang Theory alum return to the Jeopardy lectern in a fun and funky look.

She appeared in an oversized orange blazer, which aside from being brighter than the usual ones she dons, Mayim also left it unbuttoned instead of closed up.

Under it, the 46-year-old wore a form-fitting brown dress with a leather tie at the waist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K8zec_0f03Xhsv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFSwr_0f03Xhsv00

She paired it all with some orange earrings and rings.

To top the dramatic new look off, fans went wild over Mayim’s changed hairstyle.

Instead of her classic curly hair, she straightened her brown locks and even gave them a fun, little flip out at the bottom for a retro vibe.

Upon seeing the host’s makeover, viewers went wild with excitement.

One excited fan told her: “Mayim, you look fabulous! Love your hair like this.”

A second said: “Mayim looks great in that outfit. Very good colors for her!”

Another wrote: “Mayim looks fantastic- love her new look!”

Others said she “looks beautiful as always” and that her new hair is very “cute.”

Since Alex Trebek's death, Jeopardy! has yet to find a permanent host, with many celebrities and past contestants filling in as guests.

Ken, Mayim, Mike Richards, and others had all been guest hosts.

Now, it looks to be between Mayim and Ken, and fans are split on who they want.

It had been leaning toward the latter, but the actress' new style and his new scandal might have it heading back into her favor.

Over the weekend, Ken liked an offensive tweet about Justin and Hailey Bieber and fans were quick to bash him.

The host liking the offensive tweet comes after he apologized for past "insensitive" jokes.

It kicked off when a Twitter user posted a photo of the couple on the Grammys red carpet with the caption: "Lesbian couple in Williamsburg."

Justin was wearing a bright beanie, an oversized suit jacket, a white tank, slacks, and platform crocs.

Meanwhile, Hailey wore a straight, strapless white dress, which reached the floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9SfO_0f03Xhsv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oR3Z5_0f03Xhsv00

Fans noticed that Ken liked the tweet, even though many of the comments were making fun of their outfits, and he was scolded for it due to his past.

A Reddit user put the tweet on the platform, which has now been deleted, with the caption, "Yikes... Ken liked this tweet."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EPOSU_0f03Xhsv00
Upon her return, she wore brighter ensembles Credit: Sony
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkjGW_0f03Xhsv00
And she straightened out her brown hair Credit: ABC

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 4

Related
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
womansday.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Strong Opinions After Mayim Bialik Reveals Her Future on the Show

Almost one year since Mayim Bialik hosted her first Jeopardy! episode, she’s getting candid about wanting to stay at the lectern for good. Before kicking off a new week of clues and answers, The Big Bang Theory alum attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night, and she opened up about what her future on Jeopardy! might look like. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Mayim revealed that her time on the quiz show is slowing coming to an end and if it were up to her, she would continue standing at the podium. According to the Call Me Kat star, she will be recording new episodes until this spring. But after that, she doesn’t know what will happen.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Primetimer

Tom Bergeron tweets "Karma's a bitch" after Dancing with the Stars' executive producer is ousted after five seasons

Andrew Llinares is out after joining Dancing as its boss for the all-athlete Season 26 through the most recent Season 30, according to Deadline. Llinares oversaw the exits of longtime Dancing host Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020 ahead of Season 29. Bergeron's replacement, Tyra Banks, has polarized viewers and one. Dancing pro says the massive changes has turned Dancing into the "MTV music awards." Asked to respond to Llinares' exit, Bergeron tweeted "Karma’s a bitch" with a winking emoji. Dancing is expected to be renewed for Season 31.
TV & VIDEOS
CMT

Keith Urban Says He and Nicole Kidman are Just “Trying To Figure Out How To Make It Work”

Over the next few weeks, Keith Urban will kick off his next run of shows for his Las Vegas residency, perform on the CMT Music Awards and launch his summer tour. But first, he plans to attend the 94th Academy Awards with his wife Nicole Kidman on Sunday. Kidman is nominated for best actress in a leading role for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Jeopardy!’: Who Should Be the Permanent Host of the Show? (POLL)

Jeopardy! continues its alternating of hosting duties between interim guest Ken Jennings and primetime host Mayim Bialik. And while this dynamic has been successful for the most part, more so than the parade of guest hosts who fronted the game show stage in 2021, there’s one big question that still remains: Who is going to be the permanent host?
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curly Hair#Straight Hair#Hair Style#Grammy Awards#Makeover#The Big Bang Theory
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee documents difficult goodbye in bittersweet post

Ginger Zee bid a sad farewell to someone special on Tuesday, but celebrated the friendship they have. The star took to Instagram with snapshots from a goodbye party and said she was both but sad to see them go. Alongside the photos, she wrote: "It's so not goodbye but see...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
womansday.com

Kelly Ripa Reveals the Real Reason Behind Her Recent Absence From 'Live'

Kelly Ripa returned to Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday after taking a break from the popular daytime TV talk show. However, many fans might not have noticed Kelly's absence after she prerecorded segments before she left. When the former actress returned to Live she revealed to fellow Live...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee says she's 'in denial' as she wears very bold outfit

As a meteorologist, Ginger Zee knows what the weather has in store and yet she refused to let it dictate her wardrobe choice this week. The Good Morning America star looked stunning in a tight, sleeveless turtleneck, satin pants and high-heeled sandals. While her outfit was a sure-fire hit with...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV SERIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
378K+
Followers
17K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy