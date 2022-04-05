Jeopardy! fans go wild over Mayim Bialik’s dramatic makeover & ‘fabulous’ new hair as she returns to hosting duties

JEOPARDY! fans praised Mayim Bialik's “fabulous” makeover after she recently returned to host the show with a dramatic new look.

Viewers remain split on who they want as the permanent host of the program – Mayim or Ken Jennings – but many at least agreed on how much they like the actress’ fresh style.

Mayim Bialik returned to host Jeopardy last week with a new look Credit: Sony

The Big Bang Theory alum often wore her hair curly and wore darker clothing Credit: Reuters

Mayim in outfits featuring mainly darker colors, like navy and green, fans were excited to see one of her latest ensembles.

Last week, though, the Big Bang Theory alum return to the Jeopardy lectern in a fun and funky look.

She appeared in an oversized orange blazer, which aside from being brighter than the usual ones she dons, Mayim also left it unbuttoned instead of closed up.

Under it, the 46-year-old wore a form-fitting brown dress with a leather tie at the waist.

She paired it all with some orange earrings and rings.

To top the dramatic new look off, fans went wild over Mayim’s changed hairstyle.

Instead of her classic curly hair, she straightened her brown locks and even gave them a fun, little flip out at the bottom for a retro vibe.

Upon seeing the host’s makeover, viewers went wild with excitement.

One excited fan told her: “Mayim, you look fabulous! Love your hair like this.”

A second said: “Mayim looks great in that outfit. Very good colors for her!”

Another wrote: “Mayim looks fantastic- love her new look!”

Others said she “looks beautiful as always” and that her new hair is very “cute.”

Since Alex Trebek's death, Jeopardy! has yet to find a permanent host, with many celebrities and past contestants filling in as guests.

Ken, Mayim, Mike Richards, and others had all been guest hosts.

Now, it looks to be between Mayim and Ken, and fans are split on who they want.

It had been leaning toward the latter, but the actress' new style and his new scandal might have it heading back into her favor.

Over the weekend, Ken liked an offensive tweet about Justin and Hailey Bieber and fans were quick to bash him.

The host liking the offensive tweet comes after he apologized for past "insensitive" jokes.

It kicked off when a Twitter user posted a photo of the couple on the Grammys red carpet with the caption: "Lesbian couple in Williamsburg."

Justin was wearing a bright beanie, an oversized suit jacket, a white tank, slacks, and platform crocs.

Meanwhile, Hailey wore a straight, strapless white dress, which reached the floor.

Fans noticed that Ken liked the tweet, even though many of the comments were making fun of their outfits, and he was scolded for it due to his past.

A Reddit user put the tweet on the platform, which has now been deleted, with the caption, "Yikes... Ken liked this tweet."

Upon her return, she wore brighter ensembles Credit: Sony

And she straightened out her brown hair Credit: ABC

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS