The way Justin Nazon saw it, he got another chance to win his last high school game. And this time, he did so with an exclamation point. The Susan Wagner swingman took home MVP honors after pouring in a game-high 19 points as the South Shore registered a 84-73 victory over the North Shore during the boys’ Jaques Classic High School game Tuesday at Monsignor Farrell’s Oakwood gym.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO