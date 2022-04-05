ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Reidy joins Three Point Strategies, LLC (3PS), a leading government affairs and public relations firm

By Tyler Barker
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three Point Strategies, LLC (3PS), a leading government affairs and public relations firm based in West Virginia, announced today the hiring of Joe Reidy as the Vice President of Public Affairs for the firm. Reidy is a highly regarded political operative in West Virginia with senior experience on the campaigns of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the Honorable Evan Jenkins, West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey, and West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Beth Walker.

“At 3PS, our goal is to put our clients in the best position possible to achieve successful outcomes. We believe in a standard of service that goes well beyond the sixty-day legislative session,” said Ben Beakes, founder and managing member of 3PS. “Building a relationship with a client does not begin on the first day of the legislative session and our services don’t end at sine die. Joe Reidy shares our values and brings a commitment to excellence that will help 3PS lay the foundation for a new echelon of service in West Virginia. Joe helps solidify 3PS as the firm-of-choice in West Virginia.”

“On a political campaign, when the polls close and the field offices are being dismantled the real work is only just beginning. I appreciate that Ben and the 3PS team carry that awareness to each project they take on – be it government affairs, public relations, or association management,” said Reidy. “For a client, issue advocacy is only as effective as its implementation. 3PS recognizes that long term partnership is vital for sustained success. 3PS has a natural sense for collaboration that is difficult to foster in the highly competitive spaces in which we operate. I’m very pleased officially join Ben and his team to help continue their already impressive work.”

Joe Reidy is a Berkeley County native and graduate of West Virginia University. Upon graduation, Reidy joined the WVGOP to lead its southern West Virginia field operation. Through coordination of grassroots efforts of local and federal candidates, the team would be part of a historic cycle in the Mountain State that included flipping the legislature for the first time in 83 years, ousting a 38-year congressional incumbent, and electing West Virginia’s first female U.S. Senator. Reidy would go on to advise a series of statewide political campaigns including West Virginia’s first-ever nonpartisan supreme court election, replacing a nearly 20-year incumbent Constitutional Officer, and 2 U.S. Senate Races. Campaign work has taken him to every corner of West Virginia and across the country. Reidy has assisted with transitions in each branch of state government and worked with national and state consulting firms and professional associations.

With the addition of Reidy, 3PS will grow its services for grasstops and grassroots advocacy campaigns. Reidy will also add more support for traditional government affairs services and clients. This is another growth mark for 3PS. Founded 2015 with only Beakes, 3PS has expanded since then with additional personnel and service offerings that include public relations, association management, marketing and digital services, and now grasstops/grassroots advocacy. Contact Joe at joe@3pswv.com.

About 3PS

3PS is the government affairs firm-of-choice for lobbying, public affairs, association management, creative services, and issue advocacy. Founded in 2015 and based in West Virginia, 3PS places its clients in the best possible position to achieve successful outcomes. 3PS has represented dozens of clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies, to multi-state associations, to local nonprofits.

