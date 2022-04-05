ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos unsigned free agent RB Melvin Gordon changes agents

By Jon Heath
 1 day ago
Melvin Gordon is among 16 unsigned Denver Broncos free agents — and he’s arguably the most notable player on the list.

Gordon has remained productive in recent years but he’s set to turn 29 years old next week, which might partially explain why he hasn’t been drawing a lot of interest from running back-needy teams.

In what seems unlikely to be coincidental timing, Gordon has changed agents. The veteran running back used to be represented by Fletcher Smith and Damarius Bilbo, but NFLPA records now indicate he is represented by Brian Murphy and Joe Panos, according to ProFootballTalk.com’s Mike Florio.

NFL teams are often wary of running backs approaching 30, and Gordon is believed to have a current market value of $2.5 million for one season, according to Florio. That might explain why Gordon had this reaction when the Dallas Cowboys gave a punter an average of $3 million per season:

The presumed implication of Gordon’s tweet is that NFL teams have given a punter more value than the running back — at least in the case of one specific team and one specific punter.

Gordon earned an average of $8 million per season in his two years with the Broncos. In today’s running back market, he won’t get anywhere close to that on his next contract, regardless of who his agent is.

