We’ve seen NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski involved with a lot of projects outside football, from WWE to movies to NFT collectibles to cruises and beach parties. And while Gronkowski hasn’t yet made a decision on returning to the NFL in 2022, he will be throwing another beach party in conjunction with Medium Rare, the events company that hosted his first one around Super Bowl LIV in Miami in 2020. (They’re also known for the Shaq’s Fun House Super Bowl party, the SI Awards, Guy Fieri’s Restaurant Reboot, and more.) Gronk’s next beach party will be around the NFL Draft in Las Vegas later this month. Here’s more from a release from Medium Rare:

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO