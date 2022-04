Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Billie Eilish honored the late Taylor Hawkins during her performance at the Grammys Sunday night. While taking the stage to sing her nominated track “Happier Than Ever,” she rocked an oversized black t-shirt imprinted with a photo of the beloved Foo Fighters drummer. While Eilish’s exact shirt was a custom-made Willy Chavarria piece from FW22, there are similar shirts available on retail sites such as Etsy featuring the same photo of Hawkins from behind...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO