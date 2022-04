CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm have made the Phillies’ Opening Day roster. So have Connor Brogdon and Damon Jones. The Phillies have not formally announced it, but they know their 28-man roster before they play their final Grapefruit League game on Wednesday afternoon against the Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The team will fly to Philadelphia afterward and prepare to play the A’s on Friday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO