The Novation FLkey 37 Is the Best FL Studio Midi Controller You Can Buy

3D printers have already introduced a whole new world of creativity, but this new printer breaks the gates wide open thanks to its dual-wielding innovations. It’s almost inconceivable today how there was a time when hobbyists and modders could only dream of projects that required access to expensive and professional production pipelines, which practically translated to the word “impossible.” 3D printers democratized the process of creating parts, whole chassis, or even food, depending on the material used. Most 3D printers, however, have so far been limited to using one kind of material at a time, which means creators have to spend more time printing each piece separately and then assembling them afterward. Dual extruder printers also exist but are neither accessible nor convenient to use. LUGOLABS makes that a thing of the past, and its new LUGO G3 is giving dual 3D printers a unique spin, making it easier to work with two different materials simultaneously to reduce production time and assembly work.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO