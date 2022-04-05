Al Skinner

Alfred “Al” Wayne Elder, 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his home in Chehalis, Washington. Al was born in Chehalis to Chet and Averil (Hite) Elder and lived in Chehalis all his life. After high school, Al joined the U.S. Navy and spent four years serving his country. When he returned to Chehalis, he worked in retail sales at Firestone. While working there he studied for the apprenticeship program at the Southwest Washington Electrical JATC. He was a member of IBEW Local 76 and worked as a journeyman wireman through the electrical union for 18 years. Choosing to slow down the pace a bit, he took a job as the supervisor of maintenance and grounds for the Chehalis School District. In 1990, he retired to spend time at home with his wife, Betty. Al and Betty would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this year.

CHEHALIS, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO