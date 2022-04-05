Man arrested after threatening woman in downtown Bellingham business

A man was arrested after he allegedly carjacked a woman in Rocklin on Tuesday. On Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m., police received a call that a man and woman were driving near 5400 Commons Drive when the man, for some reason, pointed a gun at the woman, who was driving, and ordered her and a child to get out. They stopped and got out and the man drove away with another woman in the car, according to the Rocklin Police Department. The suspect was later arrested by Nevada law enforcement officials between Truckee and Reno after leading officers on a chase that allegedly speeds of 120 mph. The suspect is also facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon firearm, child endangerment, and battery on a spouse or cohabitant.

ROCKLIN, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO