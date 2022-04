If there is anyone to read The Lord of the Rings trilogy the wrong way, it’s Mark Zuckerberg. I say this because there’s no other possible explanation for his recent interpretation of a nickname bestowed to him by his underlings. “Some of the folks I work with at the company — they say this lovingly — but I think that they sometimes refer to my attention as the Eye of Sauron,” Zuckerberg recounted while on The Tim Ferriss Show last month. “You have this unending amount of energy to go work on something, and if you point that at any given team, you will just burn them.”

