The best energy-saving light bulbs available now

By Audacy Staff
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 1 day ago

This article is sponsored by PECO , an Exelon Company.

One of the easiest ways to cut down on energy use and save costs is by switching to energy-efficient light bulbs.

Although incandescent bulbs may have an initial cheaper price tag, in the long run you will pay more for energy use, in addition to the cost of replacing the bulbs more often.

According to Energy.gov , one of the most energy-efficient light bulbs are LEDs (light emitting diodes) as they “use up to 90% less energy and last up to 25 times longer than traditional incandescent bulbs.”

If you are looking to light your home or business for less, here are some of the best energy-efficient light bulbs available in 2022.

Photo credit SYLVANIA

Sylvania LED Light Bulbs

These Sylvania bulbs are a great energy-saving alternative to old incandescent bulbs because they have a lifespan of up to 11,000 hours and can save up to 85% of your energy costs. Suitable for home or office, these LED bulbs are also non-toxic, mercury and lead free, and do not produce ultraviolet or infrared radiation.

Photo credit Philips

Philips LED Frosted Flicker-Free A19

While they may look just like a classic bulb, these Philips LED bulbs last up to 10 times longer than incandescent bulbs and 4 times as long as halogen ones. These non dimmable bulbs offer durable, shatter-free plastic construction, turn on instantly and are flicker-free.

Photo credit GE

GE Relax Dimmable Soft White

According to GE , these ​​60 watt equivalent LED bulbs save $84 on energy costs per bulb vs. 60-watt incandescent over the course of the bulb's life. In addition, since they are dimmable, the bulbs offer smooth and warm lighting that can be altered to fit your needs and comfort levels.

Photo credit Amazon

Amazon Basics 10.5 Watt Equivalent, Soft White, Non-Dimmable

With a life of 15,000 hours, Amazon Basics’ LED bulbs can last over 13 years, if used for 3 hours each day. These LED bulbs also only use 10.5 watts of energy and are quite economical as one bulb costs $1.26 per year to operate (based on 3 hours a day use).

