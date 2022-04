The title of Michael Ray's latest single sounds like a typical church song. However, "Holy Water" is not the story of redemption or saving grace — it's the opposite. The song centers around a preacher who's caught up in a scandalous side hustle selling moonshine. When he rolls up to the church in a new Lincoln, some people start getting suspicious. At last, he is confronted by some members of his congregation. Rather than turn himself in, he recruits them to join his business.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO