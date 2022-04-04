Geekspeak: Accountability for Internet Providers, Macbook Pros & More

Shortly after Apple‘s Spring 2022 “Peek Performance” event, new rumors surrounding the MacBook Air have surfaced. As shared in a recent report by Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo, the MacBook Air is expected to receive a new design this year, with a range of added color options. The laptop will reportedly feature a lighter and thinner construction, while being offered in blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange and purple, much similar to the colorful iMacs launched last year. Additionally, the device could feature off-white bezels with matching a matching off-white keyboard. Additionally, Apple is expected to equip the upcoming MacBook Air with its in-house M1 chip, contrary to previous rumors that it would arrive with a new M2 chip.
