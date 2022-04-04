Geekspeak: Accountability for Internet Providers, Macbook Pros & More

Netflix is about to do something about account sharing. After testing a notification last year that urged people to stop sharing and get their own Netflix accounts, the company has announced another test, this time in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. This test will let subscribers pay extra to share their account with people outside of their home. Apparently, subscribers will be able to add up to two “sub-members” for $2.99 each in Costa Rica. Those users will get their own logins, recommendations, and profile for the price.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 DAYS AGO