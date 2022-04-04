ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geekspeak: Accountability for Internet Providers, Macbook Pros & More

kdnk.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of Geekspeak, the geeks chat about new possible rules to hold internet companies accountable, Macbook Pros and so much more!. A beloved call-in tech talk show with Matt McBrayer, Louie...

www.kdnk.org

Reuters

Exclusive: Two key tech execs quit Truth Social after troubled app launch

April 4 (Reuters) - The two Southern tech entrepreneurs had the two qualities that Donald Trump’s Truth Social startup needed: tech-industry expertise and a politically conservative worldview aligned with the former president, a rare combination in the liberal-leaning industry centered in San Francisco. Josh Adams and Billy Boozer -...
Boston Globe

Broadband providers offer free Internet to low-income families

Last year’s federal infrastructure spending bill is about to pay off for low-income households in need of broadband Internet service. Local providers are rolling out options that will let them get high-speed Internet connections at no charge. The infrastructure bill set aside $14 billion to provide a monthly subsidy...
9to5Mac

Report: New miniLED MacBook Pros outsell all OLED laptops combined

A new report by Display Supply Chain Consultants shows Apple led the advanced notebooks market during Q4 2021 with a 54% share thanks to the new MacBook Pro with miniLED display. Not only that, but the company sold more of these Macs than all OLED laptops combined. Q4’21 was a...
Fortune

Days after I was named CEO, my company faced one of the most sophisticated cyberattacks in history

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. I was enjoying my birthday dinner with my family when my cell phone rang one evening in December 2020. On the other end was the General Counsel at SolarWinds, the I.T. company I was set to join as CEO a few weeks later. He was calling with news about a cyberattack the company had just been alerted to.
Daily Mail

Goldman Sachs will demand staff return to the office five days a week after CEO branded working from home 'an aberration' even after rival investment banks embraced flexibility

Goldman Sachs is asking employees to return to the office five days a week after the firm's outspoken CEO branded working from home 'an abberation.'. The investment bank's decree new was revealed five weeks after only half of the company's 10,000 employees showed up to the New York City headquarters when offices reopened on February 1 after the COVID Omicron surge. Workers were reportedly been given more than two weeks notice to prepare for the return to office.
Hypebae

Apple Might Be Adding More Color Options to the 2022 MacBook Air

Shortly after Apple‘s Spring 2022 “Peek Performance” event, new rumors surrounding the MacBook Air have surfaced. As shared in a recent report by Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo, the MacBook Air is expected to receive a new design this year, with a range of added color options. The laptop will reportedly feature a lighter and thinner construction, while being offered in blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange and purple, much similar to the colorful iMacs launched last year. Additionally, the device could feature off-white bezels with matching a matching off-white keyboard. Additionally, Apple is expected to equip the upcoming MacBook Air with its in-house M1 chip, contrary to previous rumors that it would arrive with a new M2 chip.
9to5Mac

Deals: 24-inch M1 iMac Amazon lows, $500 off 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, more

Halfway through another work week, all of today’s best deals kick off with a pair of all-time lows on Apple’s latest Macs. Right now, you can score 24-inch M1 iMac models from $1,199 alongside up to $500 off 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. That’s on top of a Nomad Apple accessory spring sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
TechRadar

Dell, Intel, and Nvidia are teaming up on a metaverse for professionals

Dell, Nvidia, and Intel are working together on new tools to help designers and creatives collaborate in 3D virtual environments. The basis is Nvidia's so-called Omniverse, built for design collaboration and physically accurate simulation. Unlike Meta's plans for the metaverse, the focus here is more akin to Microsoft's HoloLens. Nvidia...
The Georgia Sun

Comcast hiring for 300 virtual positions

Comcast is accepting applications for 300 virtual Inbound Sales (IBS) Representatives across the southeast region. Among the available positions, the company has openings for 50 bilingual representatives who must be fluent in English and Spanish. Comcast aims to onboard applicants in April and will continue through June. Inbound Sales Representatives...
GeekyGadgets

Netflix wants to charge you more for account sharing

Netflix is about to do something about account sharing. After testing a notification last year that urged people to stop sharing and get their own Netflix accounts, the company has announced another test, this time in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. This test will let subscribers pay extra to share their account with people outside of their home. Apparently, subscribers will be able to add up to two “sub-members” for $2.99 each in Costa Rica. Those users will get their own logins, recommendations, and profile for the price.
TechCrunch

Nord Security, the startup behind NordVPN, raises its first-ever funding, $100M at a $1.6B valuation

The company has raised $100 million in a round of funding led by Novator — the European firm that’s backed Deliveroo, Stripe and Tier, among others — with Burda Principal Investments and General Catalyst, and individuals including Ilkka Paananen of Supercell, Miki Kuusi of Wolt and Matt Mullenweg of Automattic also participating. This round values the startup at $1.6 billion.
ZDNet

Microsoft President of 15,000-person Digital Transformation Group, James Phillips, is out

Ten-year Microsoft veteran and head of its 15,000-person Digital Transformation Group, James Phillips, is leaving the company effective April 15. Microsoft Executive Vice President Scott Guthrie announced Phillips' departure -- for an unspecified "external opportunity" -- via email today, April 4. Phillips' departure, after an extended sabbatical, is just one of several moves happening in Microsoft's Cloud + AI division.
Apple Insider

New StarTech Thunderbolt 4 dock provides enough power for a 16-inch MacBook Pro

StarTech's new docking station allows users to connect favorite peripherals to a Mac with a single cable, while providing full power to a 16-inch MacBook Pro. StarTech notes that the dock is rated to support up to 40Gbps data transfer speeds, 8K video input/output on supported Windows machines, and up to 96W USB-C Power Delivery suitable for keeping a 16-inch MacBook Pro powered when under maximum load.
Hackernoon

Celo’s Entire NFT Ecosystem is Now Open to Developers

Tatum is partnering with Celo to help more developers build better NFT apps. We want to make sure any developer — and we really mean ANY developer — can do everything they need to build full-fledged dapps on Celo. We’ve built a suite of tools for creating anything you need using our SDKs and API, and where they really shine is for making cutting-edge dapps in Celo’s thriving NFT ecosystem. You can be up and minting NFTs in minutes instead of months, and you can easily build NFT features into your app for your end-users to mint their own.
