ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

August Alsina is Back with Shake the World!

By micahdixon
Z1079
Z1079
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G8bmB_0f02dJl000

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Known for his hit single “I Love This Shit”, it been a while since fans have heard music from August Alsina. Last time we heard from the artist he was speaking about his entanglement with Jada Pinkett Smith that was sanctioned by her husband, Will Smith.

Welp since the iconic slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock at the Oscars, August Alsina has dropped a track referring to his entanglement with Jada Pinkett Smith.

He spoke about bearing his cross, and how it sounds like he’s back. Alsina is battling liver disease which is where his immune system is fighting against itself!

According to his latest track, Shake The World, do you think August Alsina is back?

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Tony Rock Blasts Will Smith On Stage For Slapping His Brother At Oscars

Following Will Smith’s public apology and responses from Jada Pinkett Smith and his mother, Chris Rock’s brother Tony Rock is saying his piece regarding the Oscars slap fiasco between Chris and Will. On Friday (April 1), a video began circulating of Tony Rock’s latest stand-up show. During the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
August Alsina
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent, Boosie, Offset, Drake & More React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Chris Rock was right. The 2022 Oscars were truly "the greatest night in the history of television." Of course, it had little to do with the nominations and wins, and everything to do with Will Smith sliding for Jada Pinkett Smith over Chris Rock's G.I. Jane joke. It seemed harmless at face value but Jada opened up about her issues with hair loss, which evidently struck a nerve with Will Smith. The Oscar-winning actor marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock on national television, returned to his seat, and told the comedian, "keep my wife's name out your f*cking mouth."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Joked ‘You Can’t Invite’ Him & Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Nowhere’ Amid Chris Rock Drama

The ‘King Richard’ star seemed to make a joke on his Instagram around the same time that his viral slap took place. Will Smith, 53, made a joke about him and Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, right around the time that he smacked Chris Rock, 57, on-stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday March 27. The actor left a since-deleted comment on an Instagram post of he and his wife showing off their outfits, where he quipped, “You can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere!!”
CELEBRITIES
94.1 KRNA

Dead Rapper’s Body Propped Up At Nightclub For “The Final Show”

A 24-year-old rapper killed in a Washington D.C. area shooting's funeral was a bit different, with some even saying it's "unethical" and "extreme." Markelle Morrow, who went by the rapper name 'Goonew', had a different funeral that organizers called "The Final Show," with the centerpiece of the party being his embalmed body, propped up in a corner.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
113
Followers
2K+
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy