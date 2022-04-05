August Alsina is Back with Shake the World!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Known for his hit single “I Love This Shit”, it been a while since fans have heard music from August Alsina. Last time we heard from the artist he was speaking about his entanglement with Jada Pinkett Smith that was sanctioned by her husband, Will Smith.

Welp since the iconic slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock at the Oscars, August Alsina has dropped a track referring to his entanglement with Jada Pinkett Smith.

He spoke about bearing his cross, and how it sounds like he’s back. Alsina is battling liver disease which is where his immune system is fighting against itself!

According to his latest track, Shake The World, do you think August Alsina is back?