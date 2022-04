You, the putting stats reader, may be worried. But he, the owner of a somewhat ghastly putting stat, is not. “I’m kind of getting tired of answering the same question every single week,” Jon Rahm said recently. “When you’re No. 1 off the tee and top 10 in strokes gained approach, my putting stats are not going to be top 20. It’s absolutely impossible unless I’m winning every single week by eight. Kind of how it goes.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO