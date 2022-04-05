ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yampa, CO

CU graduate students take lead on management plan for Flat Tops byway

By Dylan Anderson
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven roads have broad plans for future use, and the management plan covering the Flat Tops Trail Scenic Byway is nearing 30 years old. Having a corridor-management plan is required for a road to be considered a scenic byway, and if the plan is too outdated, that could result in a...

www.postindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Camera

CU Boulder to students: Maintain luck of the Irish, party safely

With St. Patrick’s Day and the upcoming holiday weekend quickly approaching, University of Colorado Boulder released a statement this week to remind students to stay safe and be considerate. In a letter Tuesday from the university, officials said Boulder police will increase patrols and ordinance enforcement during the holiday.
BOULDER, CO
Nature.com

Flat-surface-assisted and self-regulated oxidation resistance of Cu(111)

Oxidation can deteriorate the properties of copper that are critical for its use, particularly in the semiconductor industry and electro-optics applications1,2,3,4,5,6,7. This has prompted numerous studies exploring copper oxidation and possible passivation strategies8. In situ observations have, for example, shown that oxidation involves stepped surfaces: Cu2O growth occurs on flat surfaces as a result of Cu adatoms detaching from steps and diffusing across terraces9,10,11. But even though this mechanism explains why single-crystalline copper is more resistant to oxidation than polycrystalline copper, the fact that flat copper surfaces can be free of oxidation has not been explored further. Here we report the fabrication of copper thin films that are semi-permanently oxidation resistant because they consist of flat surfaces with only occasional mono-atomic steps. First-principles calculations confirm that mono-atomic step edges are as impervious to oxygen as flat surfaces and that surface adsorption of O atoms is suppressed once an oxygen face-centred cubic (fcc) surface site coverage of 50% has been reached. These combined effects explain the exceptional oxidation resistance of ultraflat Cu surfaces.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy