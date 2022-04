Northerners can’t seem to stay away from Charlotte — but they aren’t alone. Why it matters: New Yorkers flocked to Charlotte during the pandemic. That number has continued to increase steadily, even with workers heading back into the office. They’re also increasingly coming from other large metros across the U.S. A year ago, more people […] The post Big city dwellers can’t seem to stay away from Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 23 MINUTES AGO