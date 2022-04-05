ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

A musical genius has combined all famous classical composers in one mash-up

By Maddy Shaw Roberts
classicfm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA harmonious hodgepodge of 61 melodies from 33 classical composers that… actually works. What if Mozart, Haydn, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and 29 other legendary composers were to come together, to create one work of ultimate genius?. They would probably never have been able to agree on anything – but...

www.classicfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Handel
Person
Schumann
Person
Beethoven
AFP

Jon Batiste: jazz master turned Grammys royalty

An artist's artist with elastic creative dexterity and high-octane charisma, the already world-class jazzman Jon Batiste has emerged as an unexpected Grammys golden boy. Batiste entered Sunday with 11 Grammy nominations, the most of any artist, spanning the top categories but also a variety of genres and mediums, including R&B, jazz, American roots and contemporary classical.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano Music#Classical Music#Composers#Music Notes#Mash#C P E#Bridal Chorus
The Independent

Mira Calix death: Electronic musician dies, aged 51

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 51.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 3.11.22

1970 - Deja Vu, the first album by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, (and the second by the trio configuration of Crosby, Stills, and Nash), was released. Déjà Vu worked as an album, a product of four potent musical talents who were all ascending to the top of their game. It took an estimated 800 hours of studio time to record. Most of the music, apart from the quartet's version of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock," was done as individual sessions by each of the members when they turned up (which was seldom together), contributing whatever was needed that could be agreed upon. The music ranged from late era Beatles, country rock, and blues. Déjà Vu a rich musical banquet for the most serious and personal listeners, while mass audiences reveled in the glorious harmonies and the thundering electric guitars. (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
MUSIC
The Independent

Jimi Hendrix, fire hazards and Saturday Night Live: Rock’n’roll’s raucous history of trashing guitars

On 31 March 1967, as the flames shot four feet into the air from the strings of Jimi Hendrix’s guitar, it looked, to the stunned crowd at London’s Finsbury Park Astoria, like part psychedelic shaman ceremony, part pyromaniac on the loose. The Jimi Hendrix Experience were closing their support set for The Walker Brothers, with a new song called “Fire”, when Hendrix took a guitar drenched in lighter fluid, laid it down centre stage, and struck a match.Fifty-five years ago today, this scorching act raised Hendrix to a new level of Sixties rock mythology. (The resulting fireball charred his hands...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Primetimer

How The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical beat out powerhouse nominees to win a Grammy

Aspiring singer Abigail Barlow, 22, and 19-year-old composer and musician Emily Bear built on Barlow's success with her “What if Bridgerton was a musical?” TikTok video to create a 15-song album that was sparked by the Netflix period drama. Now they are Grammy winners, beating out such big names as Andrew Lloyd Webber and Bob Dylan. “It’s hard to comprehend fully — like, we did this from our bedrooms,” Barlow told The New York Times on Monday. “In my head, there was no way this was going to happen,” Bear added. “We just wanted to put out the album for the people that followed the whole process of it.”
MUSIC
Indianapolis Recorder

Hip hop meets classical music

When I first heard about “The Resurrection Mixtape,” the first performance of Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s Uncharted Series, I was excited. Conductor Steve Hackman fuses classical music and hip hop using Gustav Mahler’s “Resurrection Symphony” with music by Biggie and Tupac. Hip hop has come a long way, baby!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Standard-Examiner

It’s Bach: Festival honoring classical composer returning to Ogden

The Ogden Bach Fest, presented by Onstage Ogden, is back to full scale in its fourth year, with five days of free community concerts and events celebrating the works of the musical genius. From March 28 to April 1, organs will shake the ceilings in churches around town and Bach-inspired vinyl will spin between the choirs and birthday cupcakes.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Hello Magazine

John Travolta leaves fans in disbelief as he embraces life in the UK

John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Hercules & Love Affair – “Poisonous Storytelling” (Feat. ANOHNI & Budgie)

In February, Hercules & Love Affair — aka producer Andy Butler — announced a new LP, In Amber, the first project since 2007’s Omnion. It’s especially notable that Butler is teaming back up with ANOHNI, who famously co-wrote and sang on five songs from Hercules & Love Affair’s self-titled debut. We’ve already heard “Grace,” and now ANOHNI is guesting on the new Hercules & Love Affair single “Poisonous Storytelling,” which also features drumming from Siouxsie and the Banshees’ Budgie.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy