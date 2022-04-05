ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Good Vibes: Selfless Saturdays with Jeff Bullis!

b105.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Jeff and his friends are using...

b105.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Dwayne Haskins Shared Heartbreaking Video Friday

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback who went on to play for Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died on Saturday. He was 24. The former first-round NFL Draft pick was killed by a dump truck while walking across a highway in Florida, according to reports. Haskins...
COLUMBUS, OH
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jae Monique

Kupid aka Q Releases Upbeat New Music Video for “Good Vibes”

Music sensation Kupid aka Q has released a new music video for his song titled “Good Vibes” featuring $kip and TJ Da DeeJay. “Good Vibes” is a track on his highly anticipated sophomore album titled “Thank You.” The 10 track album features Caribbean artists such as Freezy, Army Guy, Ziggy Rankings, Marzville, King Nitti, Adan Octave, Young Godd, and Cubanis. With lyrics that are aimed to uplift people in all aspects of life, it's no wonder this album is gaining popularity. Kupid aka Q expects the album to take Hip-Hop music to the next level with its combined Caribbean vibe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy