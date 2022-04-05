Good Vibes: Selfless Saturdays with Jeff Bullis!

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback who went on to play for Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died on Saturday. He was 24. The former first-round NFL Draft pick was killed by a dump truck while walking across a highway in Florida, according to reports. Haskins...
After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
Kelly Rizzo has decided to sell the home she shared with her late husband, Bob Saget, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. "Kelly is in the process of putting their family home up for sale," the source says of the Eat Travel Rock host, 42. "While there are many happy memories they shared together with […]
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)-- Talk about a hands on approach. This is the simple way to define Reiki: a Japanese form of energy healing. Many also consider it to be alternative medicine. Margot Jackson with Gypsy's Hope in Milwaukee has been a Reiki master for more than five years. Jackson says...
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are two peas in a pod. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, explained how he and The Kardashians star, 42, are alike in a new interview with Billboard, published just days after the two celebrated their love with a Las Vegas wedding. "We're very similar, with our...
Music sensation Kupid aka Q has released a new music video for his song titled “Good Vibes” featuring $kip and TJ Da DeeJay. “Good Vibes” is a track on his highly anticipated sophomore album titled “Thank You.” The 10 track album features Caribbean artists such as Freezy, Army Guy, Ziggy Rankings, Marzville, King Nitti, Adan Octave, Young Godd, and Cubanis. With lyrics that are aimed to uplift people in all aspects of life, it's no wonder this album is gaining popularity. Kupid aka Q expects the album to take Hip-Hop music to the next level with its combined Caribbean vibe.
