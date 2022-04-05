ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

The best parks in El Paso offer plenty of adventure

By Jennifer Simonson
lonelyplanet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Pasoans do not have to travel far to get to the great outdoors: their city is filled with parks that provide plenty of opportunities to soak up the warm weather while enjoying time in mother nature. For some, the sprawling view from the Franklin Mountains of two counties...

www.lonelyplanet.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso International Airport Announces Year-Round, Non-Stop Service from El Paso to San Diego

The City of El Paso International Airport is pleased to announce the expansion of daily flights to San Diego with a new, year-round service, on Southwest Airlines. According to the City of El Paso, "This new service is another positive step, advancing the City’s focus on economic growth and recovery. Daily flights will begin June 5, 2022, and advance tickets are now on sale at southwest.com.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Soaring meat prices affects El Paso steakhouse due to inflation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Rising meat prices are not a new concept. Meat prices have been increasing since the pandemic and have now skyrocketed due to inflation. Chris Green is the president of Great American steak burger and said the climbing meat prices are impacting his business already.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso's Most Wanted FURever Home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be sent...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
KTSM

20 migrants apprehended at West El Paso motel

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. Border Patrol agents uncovered a migrant smuggling operation at an El Paso motel Thursday morning. Agents from the El Paso Sector assigned to the Anti-Smuggling Unit encountered 20 migrants, including two unaccompanied children, in several rooms at a motel on Mesa Street in West El Paso. Agents said […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Adventure#Adventurers#Heritage Park#El Pasoans#Country Club Rd
KVIA

How El Paso fared during the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic

Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images. How El Paso fared during the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic. The 1918 influenza pandemic is the deadliest in recorded history, killing roughly 50 million globally and about 675,000 in the U.S.—though this number has been surpassed by COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. The first sign of the flu in the U.S. appeared in the spring of 1918, and at first did not appear to be particularly deadly. That fall, however, another, far more lethal strain of the virus appeared, killing some within days or even hours of the initial onset of symptoms. Without vaccines to ward off the flu, public health measures like masking, quarantining, and shutting down public spaces like schools and churches were somewhat sporadically implemented. In their desperation to alleviate symptoms, some doctors prescribed what is now known to be a toxic dose of aspirin to flu patients, likely leading to even more deaths.
EL PASO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Texas park offers the best views for ancient geology in the state

When hiking Inks Lake State Park, little did I know it sits on the east edge of the Llano Uplift, the geologic heart of Texas, offering some of the best views of pre-Cambrian geology (more than 600 million years old) in the state. Yes, the park has beautiful sparkling blue...
TEXAS STATE
KFOX 14

El Paso meat shops increase prices

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Soaring prices are not only impacting people at the pump but also at the grocery store. Meat shops in El Paso said the current price of meat is the highest it's been in a while. “There has been a considerable increase,” said Gabriel Munoz,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Prison themed cirque act tours in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Cirque Italia is presenting its new production, Slammer Cirque, in El Paso. The show debuted Thursday at the parking lot at Sunland Park Mall. The show will last until April 3. The Slammer takes the audience on a journey through one man's real-life nightmare...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
El Paso News

El Paso hosting Food Bloggers Conference

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Visit El Paso, the Sun City is playing host to the 2022 International Food Bloggers Conference. Organizers say this group brings in over 70 bloggers and influencers that are here to experience El Paso’s unique culture, history, and authentic cuisine. Attendees...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

El Paso Zoo’s Baby Boom

EL PASO, TX. (KTSM) – It’s a bonified baby boom at the El Paso Zoon as officials announced Monday that a new batch of adorable baby animals that are expected to arrive this spring. The Zoo’s animal healthcare team confirmed the female pronghorn fawns, the jaguar, the Mexican...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Breakdown of $11.5M for El Paso community projects

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – $11.5 million dollars worth of federal funding is headed to El Paso. The money going towards nine separate community projects according to Congresswoman Veronica Escobar. “They range from half a million to 2 million, but we really did focus like I said, with health...
EL PASO, TX
lonelyplanet.com

The 7 best places to see wildlife in Central America

Imagine a land that accounts for just 1% of the Earth's surface but over 8% of its total biodiversity. Imagine somewhere that crosses biomes as varied as wave-lashed beaches and humid cloud forests. That's Central America in a nutshell; a place where you can glimpse gigantic whales in the Pacific, spy stalking jaguars in the jungles, and swim coral reefs in the Caribbean.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

Hot Shots Paintball Adventure Park

With 11 different playing fields to choose from, you can basically have an entirely different paintballing experience every time you come to this Anakie paintball locale. It's the only field in Australia to use Hollywood-style special effects to its offerings, including movie props, backdrops, explosions and sound effects. If you're...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy