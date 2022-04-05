ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winslow, AZ

Around Winslow: week of April 6

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Library Week is celebrated April 3 - 9. It is a time to celebrate our nation's libraries, library workers' contributions and...

AZFamily

New COVID variant should be that severe in Arizona

There are four challenges in the test -- as many situps as you can in a minute, a 300-meter sprint, as many continuous pushups as you can, and a 1.5-mile run. Embry Health to cover COVID-19 testing, treatment cost of uninsured patients. Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM MST.
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
#Winslowarizona Org
Amy L. Young

As Florence, AZ prison closes, we look at The Trunk Murderess, one of its most infamous residents

Governor Doug Ducey announced the closure of Arizona State Prison Complex—Florence in his 2020 State of the State address. More recently, it was decided that 2,000 inmates would move to a privately-owned prison in Eloy. The prison’s famous past inmates were surely not part of that conversation, but as this shift takes place, it seems timely to focus on one of them: Winnie Ruth Judd, aka The Trunk Murderess.
FLORENCE, AZ
AZFamily

New omicron variant has made its way to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new omicron variant is being closely watched here and abroad after seemingly causing a spike in cases in several European countries including Germany, Switzerland and the UK. According to the Centers for Disease Control, it’s also responsible for 25% of the new cases...
ARIZONA STATE
KESQ

Arizona to resume disenrolling people from Medicaid program

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Medicaid program says it and a health care program for children will soon resume disenrolling state residents no longer eligible for coverage and that an estimated 500,000 people currently enrolled will need to go through a process to see if they remain eligible. Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System officials said the state generally hasn’t disenrolled beneficiaries since the pandemic began in March 2020 unless they moved out of state, voluntarily disenrolled, aged out of the children’s program or died. But an agency statement said some people with Medicaid or KidsCare coverage now could be disenrolled from those programs because they no longer meet financial or medical eligibility requirements.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizona might finally widen troubling stretch of I-10

PHOENIX — The stretch of Interstate 10 running through Pinal County has long been known as a bottleneck that's rife for slow-moving traffic and dangerous crashes. Two motorists died in October in a fiery crash after a truck crossed the I-10 median near milepost 188. A woman and two young children were killed in 2018 on the freeway near Queen Creek Road.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLO TV Reno

Reno woman missing in southern Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno woman who went missing last month and was found clinging to a tree near Caughlin Ranch is missing again in the Lake Mead Recreation area in southern Nevada. Gayle Stewart, 64, was last seen March 14, 2022 in the Bypass Bridge parking area near...
RENO, NV

