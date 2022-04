Syracuse, N.Y. - The fate of Dr. Robert Neulander is in the hands of the jury. Closing arguments in his murder retrial concluded today. This morning Defense Attorney Jonathan Bach during an almost 3 hour presentation, said there was no evidence of struggle. He said "Leslie was not helpless. She's about the same size as Bob. She worked out with a trainer three days a week. Leslie didn't even have a broken fingernail."

