Bears players share their excitement as offseason program begins

The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall for the start of their offseason program on Monday.

Justin Fields, Roquan Smith, Darnell Mooney, Eddie Jackson, David Montgomery, Cole Kmet and Trevis Gipson were among those players who reported for the first day of voluntary offseason workouts.

The first two weeks of the offseason program will be limited to strength and conditioning, as well as physical rehabilitation. It’ll mark the first time the players meet new head coach Matt Eberflus and their new position coaches.

Here’s what Gipson, Kmet and offensive tackle Teven Jenkins had to say about returning to Halas Hall:

DE Trevis Gipson

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Defensive end Trevis Gipson is entering his third season with the Bears, but this year is different. Gipson has an opportunity to win the starting job off the edge from Day 1. Naturally, the return to Halas Hall was one of excitement.

“I’m excited,” Gipson said. “The coaching staff has great energy, the guys coming back have great energy. I think there’s something that just feels different about this year. Being back at Halas Hall for the first day, it’s exciting and energetic, and it feels fun.”

With a new coaching staff in place, Gipson likened the return to work as the first day of school.

“I would say the first day of school is a good comparison simply because I’ve never met these coaches, they’ve never met me,” Gipson said. “You get to create a first impression that could possibly last the rest of your career. I think that’s exciting to be able to see the different types of personalities that guys are bringing to the table with the grit and the overall toughness that this team plans on having.”

TE Cole Kmet

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Cole Kmet is entering his third season, where there are high expectations as Chicago shifts to a new offense under Luke Getsy. For Kmet, he sensed a new and exciting energy in the facility.

“It’s really exciting to get back,” Kmet said. “There are a lot of new faces, so I’m just kind of getting to know everybody. It’s really exciting and there’s a lot of new energy in here.”

OL Teven Jenkins

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

For offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, the return to Halas Hall was a welcome one. Jenkins, who’s entering his second season, has a lot to prove after missing most of his rookie season after back surgery. Jenkins said the first day back served as a tone-setter for this team, where he got to meet the new coaching staff and trainers.

“When you’re home, you work out and you have all the rest of your day to do stuff,” Jenkins said. “It was kind of getting boring after a while, so I was very excited to come back here and see everybody. Today was very informative, setting the tone to understand why and what you’re about to be doing. That’s a huge part about what is important to us going forward.

“It kind of felt like the first day of school, when you’re getting a new coach, getting a new strength staff and all that. It was fun introducing myself to a lot of people and getting to meet all the new guys.”