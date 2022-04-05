ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears players share their excitement as offseason program begins

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xcRVw_0f02OriX00

The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall for the start of their offseason program on Monday.

Justin Fields, Roquan Smith, Darnell Mooney, Eddie Jackson, David Montgomery, Cole Kmet and Trevis Gipson were among those players who reported for the first day of voluntary offseason workouts.

The first two weeks of the offseason program will be limited to strength and conditioning, as well as physical rehabilitation. It’ll mark the first time the players meet new head coach Matt Eberflus and their new position coaches.

Here’s what Gipson, Kmet and offensive tackle Teven Jenkins had to say about returning to Halas Hall:

DE Trevis Gipson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJaQC_0f02OriX00
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Defensive end Trevis Gipson is entering his third season with the Bears, but this year is different. Gipson has an opportunity to win the starting job off the edge from Day 1. Naturally, the return to Halas Hall was one of excitement.

“I’m excited,” Gipson said. “The coaching staff has great energy, the guys coming back have great energy. I think there’s something that just feels different about this year. Being back at Halas Hall for the first day, it’s exciting and energetic, and it feels fun.”

With a new coaching staff in place, Gipson likened the return to work as the first day of school.

“I would say the first day of school is a good comparison simply because I’ve never met these coaches, they’ve never met me,” Gipson said. “You get to create a first impression that could possibly last the rest of your career. I think that’s exciting to be able to see the different types of personalities that guys are bringing to the table with the grit and the overall toughness that this team plans on having.”

TE Cole Kmet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02eudF_0f02OriX00
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Cole Kmet is entering his third season, where there are high expectations as Chicago shifts to a new offense under Luke Getsy. For Kmet, he sensed a new and exciting energy in the facility.

“It’s really exciting to get back,” Kmet said. “There are a lot of new faces, so I’m just kind of getting to know everybody. It’s really exciting and there’s a lot of new energy in here.”

OL Teven Jenkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01srVh_0f02OriX00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

For offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, the return to Halas Hall was a welcome one. Jenkins, who’s entering his second season, has a lot to prove after missing most of his rookie season after back surgery. Jenkins said the first day back served as a tone-setter for this team, where he got to meet the new coaching staff and trainers.

“When you’re home, you work out and you have all the rest of your day to do stuff,” Jenkins said. “It was kind of getting boring after a while, so I was very excited to come back here and see everybody. Today was very informative, setting the tone to understand why and what you’re about to be doing. That’s a huge part about what is important to us going forward.

“It kind of felt like the first day of school, when you’re getting a new coach, getting a new strength staff and all that. It was fun introducing myself to a lot of people and getting to meet all the new guys.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Expressed Interest In Major Trade

The Dallas Cowboys might not be done making offseason moves at wide receiver. While the Cowboys have traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and signed James Washington, the NFC East franchise appears to have interest in more depth. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys...
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Could’ve Landed NFL Coaching Job

The door may very well be closed on Colin Kaepernick playing quarterback in the NFL again. But it looks like he may have had an opportunity in coaching at one point. According to ProFootballTalk, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may have brought up Kaepernick as a potential QBs coach when he interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings job earlier this year. That coaching job would have been contingent on Kaepernick giving up on playing again.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former 1st-round pick likely done with Patriots

N’Keal Harry has been a massive disappointment since the New England Patriots drafted him in the first round in 2019, and the end of his time with the franchise could be near. The Patriots acquired DeVante Parker on Saturday in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. Parker is now...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Names Biggest Problem With The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys enter every season with lofty expectations only to often fall short. Emmitt Smith thinks he knows why it keeps happening. In a Q&A with Sportscasting.com, Smith said Dallas’ biggest issues aren’t related to talent. There’s plenty of it on the roster. Rather, the team...
NFL
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Predicts Where Baker Mayfield Will Be Traded

It’s already been a crazy NFL offseason and it’s going to get crazier once Baker Mayfield is likely traded. He won’t be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 after Deshaun Watson was traded to them. Watson then signed a five-year deal that will see him get $230M guaranteed.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Team Under Huge Pressure In 2022

Texas A&M is expected to be a team under a lot of spotlight this season. The Aggies are fresh off securing the top overall recruiting class for 2022 which means expectations are going to be through the roof. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum echoed that sentiment as well since last year wasn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Sean Payton Speculation Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

With Monday’s move, the Philadelphia Eagles now have double first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Howie Roseman and the Eagles appear to be playing chess, as next year’s draft is expected to be much deeper at QB; giving the franchise insurance of Jalen Hurts is not the answer.
NFL
The Spun

Look: DK Metcalf Has 3-Word Response To Trade Rumors

There was a lot of rumoring and speculation over the weekend regarding potential trade offers for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. It took a few days, but the man himself has weighed in. Taking to Twitter this morning, Metcalf addressed a recent report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport that...
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Trying Out For The Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs continues to look for a new NFL home, and reportedly had a tryout today. Dobbs worked out for the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. This is the second recent tryout for the former Tennessee standout, who performed for the New England Patriots last month.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy