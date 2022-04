After range and charging time, a concerning factor of electric vehicles, like the 2022 BMW iX, is weight. For the same size vehicle, an EV will be heavier than its ICE counterpart due to the weight of the battery pack. While carbon fiber has been used extensively in vehicles like the outgoing i3, i8 and going to be used in the unibody and body panels of the iX M60, it's never been extensively used as a material for the wheels, beyond some performance applications. Now, Carbon Revolution—the makers of the Z06 Z07 carbon fiber wheels—are looking to change that.

