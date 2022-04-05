ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Mancs refereeing Mancs!': Liverpool fans left FURIOUS after Anthony Taylor is put in charge of Sunday's title showdown with Man City with Paul Tierney VAR as Premier League chiefs are slammed as 'incompetent'

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Liverpool fans have reacted with fury to the news that Anthony Taylor and Paul Tierney will be part of the officiating team for this Sunday's title showdown with Manchester City.

With the two teams neck and neck at the top of the Premier League table, the Liverpool fanbase aren't best pleased that two men with Manchester connections will be in charge.

Referee Taylor is from Wythenshawe in Manchester while VAR official Tierney hails from Wigan, which falls within the Greater Manchester area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjpsw_0f02JK8X00
Liverpool fans have been left outraged after Anthony Taylor (left) and Paul Tierney (right) were appointed referee and VAR respectively for Sunday's title showdown with Man City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zR8Qu_0f02JK8X00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281S76_0f02JK8X00
With the sides neck and neck at the top of the table, the match will help decide the title 

And plenty of Liverpool fans on social media are suggesting the pair will be biased towards City, who enter the match a point ahead of the Reds at the top of the table.

Supporters described PGMOL and the Premier League as 'incompetent' on Twitter, with one describing it as 'the worst possible combination' and others going as far as calling it 'match fixing.'

Others referenced Pep Guardiola's tongue-in-cheek comments about 'playing with 12' this week and one said the appointments were 'dodgy as hell.'

Bookmaker Paddy Power joked: 'The PL also confirmed that the Gallagher brothers will be the linesman for the game, with Chesney from Coronation Street as fourth official.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K01FS_0f02JK8X00
Liverpool fans took to Twitter to express their anger at two officials with Manchester connections being put in charge of such an important match
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVuL3_0f02JK8X00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVtI5_0f02JK8X00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YOPvQ_0f02JK8X00

Taylor, 43, has refereed 47 Liverpool matches during his career, with the Reds winning 27, drawing 11 and losing nine of them.

Only two red cards have gone against them in those 47 matches - Emre Can received two yellow cards in Liverpool's 4-1 defeat at Arsenal back in April 2015 and goalkeeper Doni was dismissed in a 3-2 win at Blackburn Rovers in 2012.

Taylor has previously officiated this fixture on three occasions - City's 4-0 win over the just-crowned champions Liverpool during Project Restart in July 2020, a 2-1 City win at the Etihad in January 2019 and a 2-2 draw between the sides in February 2013.

He has taken charge of the last two Premier League meetings between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford, with the Merseyside club winning 5-0 this season and 4-2 last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iF6R3_0f02JK8X00
Klopp angrily confronted Tierney during Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Tottenham back in December
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uACwF_0f02JK8X00
Klopp was fuming after Tierney dismissed Andy Robertson but not Harry Kane in the match

Tierney, 41, has taken charge of 18 Liverpool matches during his career and they have won 10, drawn six and lost just two of them.

He took charge of the 2-2 draw between the teams at Anfield back in October.

But Klopp won't be best pleased to know that Tierney is on VAR duty given he confronted the referee following Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Tottenham back in December.

The German was especially unhappy that Tierney sent off Liverpool's Andy Robertson for kicking through Emerson Royal in the second-half of the game but only booked Harry Kane for a wild tackle on Robertson earlier on.

Television footage picked up Klopp saying 'I have no problems with any referees, only you' as he confronted Tierney on the pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RkQAN_0f02JK8X00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTYrV_0f02JK8X00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qGWKM_0f02JK8X00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SCbnY_0f02JK8X00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpLDB_0f02JK8X00

Comments / 1

PREMIER LEAGUE
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Uk#Mancs#Var#Wigan#Reds#Bookmaker Paddy Power#Arsenal
FIFA
UEFA
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Soccer
Premier League
Twitter
Country
U.K.
Manchester United F.C.
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Sports
PREMIER LEAGUE
SOCCER
PREMIER LEAGUE
