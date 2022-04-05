ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

New Foods At Target Field: Aussie Pies, An Official Grilled Cheese Sandwich And More

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVmuy_0f02Hj5000

GALLERY: New Foods At Target Field 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Opening Day is nearly here and the Minnesota Twins are unveiling new foods at Target Field, including Australian-inspired savory pies and an official grilled cheese sandwich of the ballpark.

The “Taste of the Twins” showcase returned after a two-year hiatus and is part of a larger Twins event that revealed what’s new at the ballpark.

Some of the notable ballpark enhancements include a newly renovated UnitedHealthcare Sensory Suite for neuroatypical fans. There’s also a new grab-and-go store called The Market, featuring a walk-in cooler with an extensive selection of craft beers.

Now, back to the food. The new selection includes partnerships with Blue Door Pub, La Tapatia, Hot Indian and more.

Here’s the list of the Twins’ local partners and new food items for the year:

  • Mac’s Fish (Minneapolis): A longtime Target Field partner brings its hand-battered walleye with sea salt and jalapeño-lime tartar sauce. Served with French fries. Available at Townball Tavern.
  • Roots for the Home Team (St. Paul): Sue Moores and her team will be back for a 10th year, focusing on youth-driven specialty salads with ingredients grown and harvested by local farmers. Available near Section 101.
  • Bub’s Gourmet Aussie Pies (Lake Elmo): Founder Jason Drysdale is bringing his Australian-inspired, hand-held savory pies to Target Field. Offerings include Chicken Wild Rice and Sloppy Joe. Available near Section 126.
  • Upcycle Foods (Minneapolis): Former Target Field Chef Scott Vanden Broecke’s Italian Grinder sandwich featuring capicola, mortadella, ham, salami and provolone cheese. Served on a fresh-baked pretzel bun made with local brewers’ spent grains, a byproduct of the beer-brewing process. Available at Truly On Deck.
  • Blue Door Pub (Minneapolis, St. Paul): Pat McDonough’s Cease and Desist Burger features white and yellow American cheeses and is topped with lettuce, onions and ‘Merican sauce. Available near Gate 34.
  • La Tapatia (Roseville): Adobo Chicken Tacos served in soft, doubled corn tortillas. Available street- or Cali-style near Section 109.
  • Soul Bowl (Minneapolis): New soul food offerings from Chef Gerald Klass include The Henry Sandwich (barbecue-braised beef, coleslaw, potato chips and a potato roll) and Summer Bowl (barbecue-braised beef, Cajun corn and Return of the Mack and Cheese). Available near Section 112.
  • Turkey To Go (Minneapolis): A Target Field classic makes its return to the concession stand next to Hrbek’s (near Section 114). Offerings include juicy turkey sandwiches made famous at the Minnesota State Fair.
  • Hot Indian (Minneapolis): Another longtime Target Field partner is back with a pair of new items – Chicken Tikka (seasoned, yogurt-marinated chicken breast simmered in a rich, creamy tomato curry; served with brown rice, crispy pappadum, cilantro and HI Slaw) and Vegan Channa Masala (chickpeas and Indian seasonings simmered into a mild and flavorful curry; served with brown rice, crispy pappadum, cilantro and HI Slaw). Available near Section 122.
  • Food Building (Minneapolis): Delaware North’s ballpark chefs collaborated with Kieran Folliard of the Food Building to create the official grilled cheese sandwich of Target Field. The sandwich is made from bread and cheese produced from inside the Food Building, which houses artisan food businesses Red Table Meat Co., Baker’s Field Flour & Bread, and Alemar Cheese Company. Available at the new market near Section 126.
  • We Are Nuts (St. Paul): Twin Cities Business’ 2021 Family Business of the Year brings a selection of its craft-roasted nuts and treats – handmade in small batches. Located at “The Market” near Section 126.

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

'Extremely devastating': New owners of Lindstrom Bakery announce shock closure

The new owners of Lindstrom Bakery, lauded for its donuts, made a shocking announcement Friday: The shop is closing only two months after reopening. "Dear family, friends, and customers (who’ve become like family and friends)," the bakery's owners, Angie and Eric Richey, posted to Facebook Friday morning. "We are extremely devastated to announce that the Lindstrom Bakery will be closing once more."
LINDSTROM, MN
Thrillist

Heads-Up, These Hash Brown Patties Were Just Recalled in 9 States

Cavendish Farms Corporation is recalling 441 cases of its Original Hash Brown Patties. The New Brunswick company is recalling the product due to undeclared wheat that could affect people who have allergies to wheat or celiac disease if consumed. The Original Hash Brown Patties in question come in 42.3-ounce packages...
FOOD SAFETY
Wide Open Eats

Fast Food Fish Sandwiches: Here's Which Ones Are Worth Eating

I love fast food. This is a taboo statement, but for me it's true. You can give me that crispy, salty, fat-drippy goodness any time, and I will be a happy camper. Don't get me wrong-- too much of it will lull you into a food coma like no other. I have been there many times, but somehow I have also managed to find a happy balance between drive-thru warrior and home cook extraordinaire. But what about fast food fish sandwiches?
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Roseville, MN
City
Lake Elmo, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Cool 98.7

This Fall, Schwan’s Will Disappear From North Dakota.

What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Mcdonough
Power 96

This Wahlberg Brother Is Coming To Minnesota Tomorrow For A Meet And Greet

Maybe we should have gone with 'meat' and greet for this appearance by a Wahlberg brother here in Minnesota. Chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Minnesota tomorrow for a meet and greet with fans of Wahlburgers. Fans of the burger joint will have to be in Maple Grove right before rush hour begins for the chance to meet and greet Chef Paul at Wahlburgers, for those looking at maybe catching a meal at the restaurant should note that reservations for dining at the time of his appearance will not be taken.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Bloomington Homeowner Finds a Note in the Wall from Past Owner

A Minnesota homeowner doing some construction found a note in the wall written 30 years ago by a previous owner. As a homeowner, you never know what treasures you'll find left behind by a previous owner. In 2020 my wife and I bought a 90+ year-old house in Rogers. While having new ductwork installed, the contractors found some old knick nacks -- a couple of toys (farm animal figurines and a race car) and a spoon. Nothing significant and certainly not old enough to be worth any money, I don't think, but they were a neat find and an unexpected blast to the house's past.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
Salon

The secret to the perfect grilled cheese, revealed

You don’t need an expensive new piece of equipment, or an obscure ingredient you have to hunt for. You just need a fresh way of preparing an old favorite. In "One Way," we’ll revisit classic ingredients and dishes, giving them a new twist with an easy technique you haven’t tried before.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilled Cheese Sandwich#Blue Cheese#Food Drink#Aussie Pies#New Foods At Target Field#Wcco#Australian#Blue Door Pub#Twins#French#The Home Team#Home
Quick Country 96.5

Wisconsin Bar & Grill Makes Waves On Social Media For Sharing Hilarious New Sign

The Brat House Grill in Wisconsin is making waves on social media as they shared a hilarious new sign. Located in Wisconsin Dells, you can find award winning brats in the oldest building in Sauk County. The building was constructed in 1850 as a Baptist Boys School House called the Delta Academy. The building went through various transformations over the long history from a church to being used as a Grand Army of the Republic Hall to becoming the Old Academy Antique Mall. In 2007, the building went through another transformation and became home of the Brat House Grill.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Dawn Stevens Leaving Fox 9: Where Is the Minneapolis Anchor Going?

Minneapolis residents have started their mornings with Dawn Stevens on Fox 9 for over a decade now. So they were very dejected when Dawn Stevens announced she is leaving KMSP. She was with Fox 9 for years before she anchored the morning show, and it wouldn’t be the same without her. Her regular viewers and followers want to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. Some wonder if this is her retirement or if she will be on broadcast TV again. Stevens answered all these queries before signing off from Fox 9.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Quick Country 96.5

This Minnesota Trip is Really Closing at the End of April

I saw a post on social media, last Friday, April 1st, that was from a Kwik Trip worker in Faribault. In that post, they alleged that the Kwik Trip Store, #744, near the Faribault Middle School was slated to close at the end of the month. I decided to email Kwik Trip's corporate office to see if this was for real or just an April Fool's Day prank, and sadly it is indeed true, Kwik Trip Store #744 will be closing at the end of the month.
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy