New Foods At Target Field: Aussie Pies, An Official Grilled Cheese Sandwich And More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Opening Day is nearly here and the Minnesota Twins are unveiling new foods at Target Field, including Australian-inspired savory pies and an official grilled cheese sandwich of the ballpark.

The “Taste of the Twins” showcase returned after a two-year hiatus and is part of a larger Twins event that revealed what’s new at the ballpark.

Some of the notable ballpark enhancements include a newly renovated UnitedHealthcare Sensory Suite for neuroatypical fans. There’s also a new grab-and-go store called The Market, featuring a walk-in cooler with an extensive selection of craft beers.

Now, back to the food. The new selection includes partnerships with Blue Door Pub, La Tapatia, Hot Indian and more.

Here’s the list of the Twins’ local partners and new food items for the year:

Mac’s Fish (Minneapolis): A longtime Target Field partner brings its hand-battered walleye with sea salt and jalapeño-lime tartar sauce. Served with French fries. Available at Townball Tavern.

(Minneapolis): A longtime Target Field partner brings its hand-battered walleye with sea salt and jalapeño-lime tartar sauce. Served with French fries. Available at Townball Tavern. Roots for the Home Team (St. Paul): Sue Moores and her team will be back for a 10th year, focusing on youth-driven specialty salads with ingredients grown and harvested by local farmers. Available near Section 101.

Bub’s Gourmet Aussie Pies (Lake Elmo): Founder Jason Drysdale is bringing his Australian-inspired, hand-held savory pies to Target Field. Offerings include Chicken Wild Rice and Sloppy Joe. Available near Section 126.

Upcycle Foods (Minneapolis): Former Target Field Chef Scott Vanden Broecke’s Italian Grinder sandwich featuring capicola, mortadella, ham, salami and provolone cheese. Served on a fresh-baked pretzel bun made with local brewers’ spent grains, a byproduct of the beer-brewing process. Available at Truly On Deck.

Blue Door Pub (Minneapolis, St. Paul): Pat McDonough’s Cease and Desist Burger features white and yellow American cheeses and is topped with lettuce, onions and ‘Merican sauce. Available near Gate 34.

Blue Door Pub (Minneapolis, St. Paul): Pat McDonough's Cease and Desist Burger features white and yellow American cheeses and is topped with lettuce, onions and 'Merican sauce. Available near Gate 34. La Tapatia (Roseville): Adobo Chicken Tacos served in soft, doubled corn tortillas. Available street- or Cali-style near Section 109.

Soul Bowl (Minneapolis): New soul food offerings from Chef Gerald Klass include The Henry Sandwich (barbecue-braised beef, coleslaw, potato chips and a potato roll) and Summer Bowl (barbecue-braised beef, Cajun corn and Return of the Mack and Cheese). Available near Section 112.

Turkey To Go (Minneapolis): A Target Field classic makes its return to the concession stand next to Hrbek's (near Section 114). Offerings include juicy turkey sandwiches made famous at the Minnesota State Fair.

Hot Indian (Minneapolis): Another longtime Target Field partner is back with a pair of new items – Chicken Tikka (seasoned, yogurt-marinated chicken breast simmered in a rich, creamy tomato curry; served with brown rice, crispy pappadum, cilantro and HI Slaw) and Vegan Channa Masala (chickpeas and Indian seasonings simmered into a mild and flavorful curry; served with brown rice, crispy pappadum, cilantro and HI Slaw). Available near Section 122.

Food Building (Minneapolis): Delaware North's ballpark chefs collaborated with Kieran Folliard of the Food Building to create the official grilled cheese sandwich of Target Field. The sandwich is made from bread and cheese produced from inside the Food Building, which houses artisan food businesses Red Table Meat Co., Baker's Field Flour & Bread, and Alemar Cheese Company. Available at the new market near Section 126.

(Minneapolis): Delaware North’s ballpark chefs collaborated with Kieran Folliard of the Food Building to create the official grilled cheese sandwich of Target Field. The sandwich is made from bread and cheese produced from inside the Food Building, which houses artisan food businesses Red Table Meat Co., Baker’s Field Flour & Bread, and Alemar Cheese Company. Available at the new market near Section 126.