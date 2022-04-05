Battle of Shiloh: 160th Anniversary

Today is Tuesday, April 5, the 95th day of 2022 with 270 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Saturn and Venus. Evening star is Uranus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include English philosopher Thomas Hobbes in 1588; Elihu Yale, namesake of Yale University, in 1649; English physician Joseph Lister, who introduced antiseptic surgery, in 1827; educator Booker T. Washington in 1856; physicist Hedwig Kohn in 1887; actor Spencer Tracy in 1900; actor Bette Davis in 1908; actor Gregory Peck in 1916; singer/actor Gale Storm in 1922; filmmaker Roger Corman in 1926 (age 96); impressionist Frank Gorshin in 1933; former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell in 1937; actor Michael Moriarty in 1941 (age 81); actor Max Gail in 1943 (age 79); actor Jane Asher in 1946 (age 76); astronaut Judith Resnik in 1949; actor Mitch Pileggi in 1952 (age 70); rapper Christopher Reid in 1964 (age 58); singer Pharrell Williams in 1973 (age 49); actor Sterling K. Brown in 1976 (age 46); actor Hayley Atwell in 1982 (age 40); actor Lily James in 1989 (age 33).

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO