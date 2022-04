Humble ISD trustees voted unanimously to allow the district to apply for the state’s Teacher Incentive Allotment initiative, during the March 8 board meeting. According to the TIA website, the Teacher Incentive Allotment was created by the Texas Legislature as part of House Bill 3 to provide a realistic pathway for top teachers to earn six-figure salaries and to help attract and retain highly effective teachers at traditionally hard-to-staff schools.

HUMBLE, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO