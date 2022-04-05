ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WRs Treylon Burks, Chris Olave among Cowboys' first official pre-draft visits

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3us5Ps_0f029P7d00

The Cowboys opened the doors to The Star this week for the first of their Top 30 visits. The meetings are always tantalizing for fans, as they’re often assumed to be an indicator of which elite prospects the front office is most interested in prior to the draft.

But not every visit is a precursor to a long-term relationship. Not every first date works out. Sometimes, it’s just talking.

The Cowboys opened up a dialogue on Monday with wide receiver Treylon Burks. Fellow wideout Chris Olave from Ohio State is reportedly slated for a Tuesday visit.

Both are considered surefire first-round selections this year, at a position of need for Dallas after they traded away Amari Cooper and let Cedrick Wilson leave in free agency. And with Michael Gallup also expected to miss time to start the season as he rehabs an ACL injury, the team could look to the college ranks early for another starting-caliber pass-catcher.

A Top 30 visit is just that, though, a visit. There is no workout involved, no drills on the field. Teams may look into a medical issue while a prospect is in the building, but it’s largely a get-to-know-you exercise.

The Cowboys do traditionally end up using their first-round pick on a player who’s visited, but not always. CeeDee Lamb was famously surprised by his 2020 phone call from the Joneses, as he hadn’t spent any time with the club beforehand. (And he certainly wasn’t expected to still be on the board when the Cowboys picked at 17.)

Of course, the 2020 visits weren’t in-person for anyone, as the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic had made virtual interviews the new normal. The Top 30 visits this year are the first in the NFL in two years.

And while Dallas has most of their 30 permitted visits booked- keeping a couple spots open for late adds or last-minute follow-ups- it’s hard to glean much concrete takeaway intel on which way the front office is leaning with their wish list.

After all, 11 different positions are represented on the current list of visitors, both offense and defense. Some are early-round locks, some are late-round question marks. Maybe the team has already met with a player at the combine and wants to continue the chat, or an official visit might be scheduled because the club wasn’t able to meet with the prospect in Indianapolis.

Some of these meetings aren’t even for 2022. It’s not uncommon for a team to host a player they’re not considering taking in the draft; rather, the visit is to start building a personnel file for when that player hits free agency four years down the road.

Other agendas for a Top 30 visit include getting info from one player on another prospect from the same school, doing a simple background check, administering a psych test, or even flat-out trying to con other teams into believing there’s genuine interest where there isn’t.

Would the Cowboys love to have Burks? Almost assuredly. But they’d also be happy with Olave, or guards Kenyon Green or Zion Johnson, or even defensive tackle Jordan Davis. All are scheduled to visit Dallas this week alone, and each will get the same red-carpet treatment when they arrive.

Burks will visit Tampa Bay later in the week. Last week he was with the Saints. It’s all just talk right now, and everybody’s talking to everybody.

As for the theory that Burks somehow has the edge in Dallas because he comes from Jerry Jones’s alma mater? It’s true the Cowboys owner may have a personal soft spot for Arkansas, but the numbers don’t show that being a deciding factor come draft day. He’s taken more players from Ball State, Eastern Carolina, James Madison, and William & Mary than from Arkansas.

In fact, in the Jones era, the Cowboys have drafted only one Razorback, running back Felix Jones in 2008.

Burks is unquestionably a top-tier talent. And the fact that the Cowboys used one of their 30 visits on him is noteworthy, to be sure.

But so is Olave. And Green and Johnson and Davis and every other name on the list.

For now, no one outside The Star can know for sure what the notes actually say.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Predicts Where Baker Mayfield Will Be Traded

It’s already been a crazy NFL offseason and it’s going to get crazier once Baker Mayfield is likely traded. He won’t be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 after Deshaun Watson was traded to them. Watson then signed a five-year deal that will see him get $230M guaranteed.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
Person
Jerry Jones
Person
Adam Schefter
Person
Devante Parker
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Expressed Interest In Major Trade

The Dallas Cowboys might not be done making offseason moves at wide receiver. While the Cowboys have traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and signed James Washington, the NFC East franchise appears to have interest in more depth. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Ohio State#Wr#Patriots#Acl
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Trying Out For The Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs continues to look for a new NFL home, and reportedly had a tryout today. Dobbs worked out for the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. This is the second recent tryout for the former Tennessee standout, who performed for the New England Patriots last month.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Could’ve Landed NFL Coaching Job

The door may very well be closed on Colin Kaepernick playing quarterback in the NFL again. But it looks like he may have had an opportunity in coaching at one point. According to ProFootballTalk, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may have brought up Kaepernick as a potential QBs coach when he interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings job earlier this year. That coaching job would have been contingent on Kaepernick giving up on playing again.
NFL
ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles' big draft trade puts Jalen Hurts on the clock

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles' actions this offseason continue to suggest that while they like quarterback Jalen Hurts, they're not married to him as the long-term starter. Further evidence was submitted Monday when they agreed to trade two of their first-rounders in April's draft (Nos. 16 and 19) along with the 194th overall pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for picks Nos. 18, 101 and 237 this year; a 2023 first-round pick; and a 2024 second-round pick.
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy